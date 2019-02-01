Caucasian man who mocked & punched Roxy Square security guard charged in court

The Caucasian man who caused widespread outrage in Singapore for mocking and punching a security guard at Roxy Square has been charged in court on April 24.

Perpetrator is British

According to CNA, the man in question is 47-year-old British national Stuart Boyd Mills.

He was photographed attending court clean shaven.

He is facing one charge of voluntarily causing hurt and another charge of intentional harassment.

Mills was allegedly involved in an altercation with 60-year-old security supervisor Andrew Lim.

The incident happened on April 4 at 12.15am.

Lim was injured with a swollen eye, sprained neck and broken glasses.

What are the penalties he faces?

According to the Penal Code, for voluntarily causing hurt, Mills faces either a jail term of up to two years, a maximum fine of S$5,000, or both.

Meanwhile, for the charge of intentional harassment, the penalty is either a jail term of up to six months, a fine of S$5,000, or both.

Surrendered himself after video went viral

Despite his aggressive behaviour on-camera, Mills returned to the mall on April 5 to supposedly apologise and surrender himself, after the video went viral.

The video had been filmed by a colleague of Lim.

The same day also saw Regal Security, Lim’s employer, announce that it had hired a lawyer for Lim to take action against Mills and that it would also cover Lim’s medical costs.

Mills is due to return to court on May 15, CNA reported.

Here’s how the incident unfolded:

Top image screenshots from All Singapore Stuff