Car waits patiently at traffic crossing outside City Square Mall like a pedestrian

It waited for its turn to cross.

Joshua Lee | April 17, 07:28 pm

Upsurge

Another day, another driver behaving weirdly.

In a video posted onto Roads.sg’s Facebook page, a car is seen trying to veer off the kerb of a pedestrian crossing just outside City Square Mall.

This crossing is located at the junction of Kitchener Road and Kitchener Link.

According to the accompanying caption, this happened on April 16 at about 12.12pm.

The car tries to steer out of the pedestrian crossing onto Kitchener Road. However, a sudden influx of pedestrians coming from the other side forces it to stop.

It then waits as people move around it while gawking. When the crowd finally dispersed, the car then dismounts the kerb and turns into Kitchener Link.

It is unsure how the car ended up the way it did on the kerb outside City Square Mall. The mall’s entrance is some way back along Kitchener Road while the exit is along Kitchener Link.

You can watch the video below:

Top image via Facebook.

