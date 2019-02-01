S’pore’s 11 cases of deadly drug-resistant fungus Candida auris between 2012 & 2019, explained

You may have heard of a fungus, Candida auris, that has developed resistance to some or all anti-fungal drugs.

It’s spreading in institutions worldwide, but should we panic just yet?

Will this become SARS 2.0?

Here are some answers to questions you might have.

What is this thing and what’s so special about it?

Candida auris, or C. auris is a type of fungus.

According to various reports locally and internationally, it comes in many different types — more than 90 per cent of C. auris strains are resistant to at least one drug, while 30 per cent are resistant to two or more drugs.

It’s been theorised that the fungus developed a resistance to drugs as a result of the widespread use of antibiotics in crops and livestock. Given that the C. auris fungus can be found in the soil, fungicides could actually be speeding up the evolution and development of resistant strains.

Scientists haven’t yet been able to pinpoint when the fungus first made an appearance.

C. auris was first discovered in the ear of a Japanese patient in 2009. Soon after, it was found in samples from five different South Korean hospitals.

Since then, the fungus has popped up simultaneously in different parts of the world. The scary thing is, it doesn’t seem to come from a single clear source.

Between 2012 and 2016, the fungus infected at least 451 patients in South Africa. Over the same period, outbreaks in Venezuela, Panama City, and Colombia resulted in 44 infections and 17 deaths.

Europe saw its first outbreak from 2015 to 2016 involving 72 cases in a London hospital. The United States reported at least 587 C. auris infections since 2013.

A genetically distinct strain of C. auris was traced back to Pakistan in 2008, and in New Delhi, India in 2009. C. auris infection counts are the highest in India and Pakistan.

Why are people suddenly talking so much about it?

Because recent reports and letters from medical experts and researchers expressing concern about it have triggered quite a bit of discussion and worry among people worldwide — because it’s so mysterious and seemingly deadly.

For one thing, C. auris is known to be very persistent and dangerous, especially in people with weakened immune systems.

An elderly man who was infected with the fungus was admitted in May 2018 to the Brooklyn branch of Mount Sinai Hospital for abdominal surgery. He passed away 90 days later but the room he occupied was completely infested with it, and it could not be removed through normal sterilisation procedures.

It was so hard to get rid of that the hospital had to bring in special cleaning equipment and remove parts of the ceiling and floor tiles.

C. auris is also difficult to eradicate because of the resistance of some of its strains to leading anti-fungal drugs. It is spreading in healthcare facilities and nursing homes where it is transmitted easily via affected patients and contaminated surfaces. The fungus can live on surfaces for several weeks.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the fungus can cause bloodstream infections and, in severe cases, death.

The CDC reported that more than one in three patients with invasive C.auris infections (infections that affect the blood, heart, or brain) die.

More alarmingly, a 2018 U.S. CDC report found that 23 out of 51 clinical case-patients (approximately 45 per cent) died within 90 days of being diagnosed with C. auris infections during an outbreak in New York from 2016. All of the patients in the study were suffering from pre-existing serious medical conditions.

If it’s so serious, why didn’t the government tell us about it?

C. auris is not a legally notifiable disease in Singapore (which means doctors who discover and diagnose a single case of the fungus are not required by law to inform the authorities about it).

However, it has been included in the list of pathogens in the public health laboratory surveillance programme since 2018, and it does state in this Ministry of Health (MOH) document that

“… doctors must continue to notify MOH of events of public health significance (e.g. clusters of infectious diseases, suspected bioterrorism agents, suspect cases of emerging infectious diseases) immediately”.

In any case, little has been discussed about C. auris until now, given how new it is compared to other diseases and infections we’ve come to know.

This is also because it’s hard to detect it, given that it needs specialised laboratory technology and equipment. It is also often misidentified.

For example, 15 samples of the fungus from Shenyang, China were originally misidentified as a different strain of fungus, only to be properly identified as the C. auris strain later.

In some hospitals and institutions elsewhere, there has been a reluctance to publicise the cases that occurred within, to prevent widespread panic.

Has it come to Singapore yet?

In a statement shared with Mothership, MOH said it has not received any reports of C. auris infection outbreaks so far, however there were 11 isolated and sporadic C. auris cases of infections reported between 2012 and 2019.

Of these, two died from the infections, while nine recovered.

The ministry also established that the patients did not spread the fungus to their contacts.

Details of the first three cases of C. auris in Singapore were highlighted in a July 2018 letter written by Tan Yen Ee and Tan Ai Ling, two doctors from Singapore General Hospital (SGH)’s microbiology department and pathology division.

According to the letter, published in a medical journal, all three cases were treated at SGH.

The first involved a 52-year-old Singapore-born woman who got into a road traffic incident and was transferred to Singapore from India.

The fungus was discovered in her fractured right thigh bone, and it was resistant to fluconazole, an anti-fungal medication.

A similarly resistant strain of C. auris was found in the bloodstream of a 24-year-old Bangladeshi man who came to Singapore for cancer treatment.

The third case involved an American man who contracted the fungus while on tour in Bangladesh, and it worsened a lung disease he was already suffering from.

The woman survived and was not given other anti-fungal drugs as she recovered well.

The American had further complications before passing on, and the Bangladeshi man returned to his home country against medical advice after 10 days of treatment.

The patients’ rooms were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected to remove the fungus.

How did Singapore’s healthcare institutions get rid of the fungus so effectively when everyone else seems to be struggling with that?

The ministry did not respond to Mothership’s queries about how the rooms were disinfected, especially bearing in mind reports that in the U.S., portions of ceilings and walls had to be ripped out, while in one instance in the UK, the fungus just kept growing back despite their repeated efforts with various measures.

Instead, MOH simply said that measures were in place to prevent the spread of infections, including C. auris:

“Healthcare institutions in Singapore have infection prevention and control measures in place to prevent and control any healthcare-associated infections, including C. auris. All public hospitals also have facilities to isolate infected patients when necessary. They are also required to adequately disinfect equipment and the environment of infected patients.”

How do we know if we might be infected by the fungus?

C. auris‘ symptoms are reportedly highly generic — fever, aches and fatigue.

The only way for you to really know if you have it is for you to be properly tested.

But if you’re generally healthy, MOH assures that your risk of getting infected with C. auris is “very low”.

That being said, the ministry cautions that groups more vulnerable to infections include those whose immune systems have already been compromised or weakened, such as the elderly and newborns, or people with underlying diseases.

One could also possibly be exposed to it through medical procedures and devices. According to the U.S. CDC:

“Patients who have been hospitalised in a healthcare facility a long time, have a central venous catheter, or other lines or tubes entering their body, or have previously received antibiotics or anti-fungal medications, appear to be at highest risk of infection with this yeast.”

These factors explain why the fungus is so prevalent in hospitals and nursing homes.

What should we do to protect ourselves?

The fungus spreads through direct contact and is not airborne, so if you find yourself in contact with a contaminated surface, or someone you know to be an infected person, you simply need to wash your hands with soap and water or use a hand sanitiser.

Healthcare workers should also put on gowns and gloves before handling patients, and disinfect rooms thoroughly.

On our end, making a conscious effort to not use antibiotics carelessly can help to ease the onslaught of drug-resistant bacteria, protecting the efficacy of such medicine.

Top image via the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s Fact Sheet and Shawn Lockhart’s Wikipedia photo