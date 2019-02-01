No petrol from nozzle but dispenser meter didn’t stop running at Caltex Upper Serangoon service station

A video has been circulating online cautioning members of the public to be careful when pumping petrol at the Caltex petrol station at Upper Serangoon.

Dispenser meter continued to run

A video posted on April 27 showed the fuel dispenser meter running even after the motorist stopped filling up his vehicle’s petrol tank.

The man was holding up the nozzle beside the dispenser as he warned viewers to be careful as there was clearly no more petrol coming out from the nozzle.

At the end of the video, a woman who was supposedly the manager, came over to inspect the faulty meter.

She told the staff to contact the technician.

Caltex investigates

In response to the video, a Chevron spokesperson confirmed that it has been informed about the case and a technician had been sent to the Upper Serangoon station on April 26, 2019.

The hardware of that particular fuel dispenser is under maintenance and other dispensers were also inspected.

Other fuel dispensers at all Caltex service stations in Singapore will also be inspected.

Here’s the full statement:

“Customer satisfaction and ensuring accuracy of our station equipment are top priorities for us at Caltex. In this case, on April 24, a customer alerted us to this issue with a fuel dispenser at the service station at Upper Serangoon. A technician visited the site on the same day, and the related hardware is under maintenance. The other dispensers at the station were also inspected and no other issues were found. We are continuing to investigate this matter and as a precautionary measure, we are conducting verifications at all our Caltex service stations in Singapore. We greatly appreciate hearing about any concerns so that we can address them right away. We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and thank you for your patience.”

