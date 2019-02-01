Burglar fell 8 floors & died after stealing iPhone, gold chain from friend’s Yishun flat

A burglar fell eight floors from a HDB block in Yishun and died after successfully breaking into a flat and stealing an iPhone 6 and a gold chain.

Mind-boggling details of the bizarre incident were reported by Today.

The flat belonged to the burglar’s friend.

The deceased was 25-year-old Nordin Sirajuddin.

Death ruled as “unfortunate misadventure”

State Coroner Kamala Ponnampalam on Friday, April 26, ruled the death on Nov. 9, 2018 an unfortunate misadventure.

What happened?

The Yishun flat belonged to Nordin’s friend, Lim Wee Khuan.

Both men got to know each other in 2015 while serving time in prison.

Nordin spoke about Lim a day before the burglary.

Lim was regarded by Nordin as someone who was “quite wealthy” and had many valuable items in his flat.

Details of what transpired were made public after Nordin’s oldest brother testified during the coroner’s inquiry.

Hatched a different plan

The oldest brother had talked Nordin out of robbing Lim before.

But Nordin then hatched a different plan: He would take a bottle of wine to Lim’s flat at Yishun Street 51 and steal from him once he was let in.

And it appeared Nordin managed to do that successfully on previous occasions.

Lim previously told the court that Nordin made contact with him sometime in September 2018 and would pay him a visit.

This was two months before Nordin died.

Lim had then discovered he was missing a few hundred dollars from his home after Nordin visited, but did not make a police report.

Lim said he could not confirm if Nordin had stolen the money but stopped the visits after that.

Day of death

On Nov. 8, Nordin visited the Yishun flat at 9.45pm to meet Lim.

But Lim was not home, so Nordin handed a bottle of wine to his wife.

Lim returned home at around 2am, which was when Nordin and his oldest brother left their Punggol home for Yishun.

Nordin took two planks from behind a dry riser next to the lift landing on the fifth floor on their way out.

“Just in case,” he told his brother.

Burglary carried out

Despite being dissuaded, Nordin positioned the longer 1.8m plank across the gap between the parapet and the air-conditioning ledge to get into Lim’s Yishun flat.

He broke in and stole a mobile phone and a gold chain with a Thai amulet from Lim’s study room.

But, according to the coroner, Nordin fell to his death on his way back out towards the parapet of the common corridor when he lost his footing on the wooden plank.

Nordin was found by his brother lying on the ground floor.

He had failed to answer his phone and his brother went to look for him.

Nordin died from multiple injuries. Attempts were made to resuscitate him at the scene and at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

He was not under the influence of drugs or other substances.

It was not reported if Lim was alerted to the burglary or the subsequent fall immediately after it happened.

Previous crimes

Nordin had a series of run-ins with the law.

He was facing criminal charges of taking controlled drugs, housebreaking by night, and theft in dwelling when he died.

He had been jailed four months in 2015 for cheating, as well as plotting with his younger brother to buy cigarettes and sweets using fake S$100 notes.

His family had financial difficulties, such as outstanding bank loans and lawyers’ fees, the coroner’s inquiry heard.