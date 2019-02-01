fbpx

Back
﻿

Bull actually still lost in Lim Chu Kang

Cock and bull story of 2019.

Belmont Lay | April 13, 01:17 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

In what is turning out to be the biggest cock and bull story of 2019 so far, a bull from a dairy farm in Lim Chu Kang that was presumed missing, but then found — is actually still lost.

A timeline of events

On Tuesday, April 9, a bull was reported to have escaped Viknesh Dairy Farm.

Bull that escaped from dairy farm in Lim Chu Kang is still at large

On Wednesday, April 10, the owner of the farm said the bull left its pen and not the farm.

Bull didn’t actually escape dairy farm in Lim Chu Kang, just that it left its bullpen

On Friday, April 12, the Singapore Food Agency said a break in the farm fence indicated that the bull might have fled for real.

Bull that left bullpen in dairy farm at Lim Chu Kang may have actually escaped the premises

The bull is a two-year-old calf named Ganesha.

Search called off by authorities

After a three-day intensive search, the authorities called off their hunt.

Singapore Food Agency (SFA), National Parks Board (NParks) and members of staff from the farm have been searching for the bull since two days ago.

The search has now been called off with the bull still missing.

Farm staff must continue search

“SFA and NParks have stopped the search for the bull. Nonetheless, Viknesh Dairy Farm is required to continue with the search,” the agency said.

Members of the public are warned to stay away from the bull and to report sightings to the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

Top photo via

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

M'sia negotiates to pay less for smaller scale China-backed East Coast Rail Link project

The savings are reportedly enough to build two more Petronas Twin Towers.

April 13, 12:42 am

Driver shares how GrabShare riders play cheat to avoid sharing trips in S'pore

Such riders deprive Grab drivers of income.

April 13, 12:15 am

Cyclist who struck lorry's side-view mirror in viral Pasir Ris road rage video fined S$2,800

Cheung also expressed remorse for his actions and wished to stay in Singapore long-term.

April 12, 08:16 pm

Mahathir says sale of S'pore to British is why M'sian rulers should not have absolute power

Playing the Singapore card.

April 12, 06:26 pm

Loud explosion heard by S'pore Easties on Apr. 12 occurred at Johor oil & gas plant; 2 injured, over 10 houses damaged

Everything you need to know about the incident so far.

April 12, 05:04 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close