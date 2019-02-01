Bull actually still lost in Lim Chu Kang

Events
Upsurge
In what is turning out to be the biggest cock and bull story of 2019 so far, a bull from a dairy farm in Lim Chu Kang that was presumed missing, but then found — is actually still lost.
A timeline of events
On Tuesday, April 9, a bull was reported to have escaped Viknesh Dairy Farm.
Bull that escaped from dairy farm in Lim Chu Kang is still at large
On Wednesday, April 10, the owner of the farm said the bull left its pen and not the farm.
Bull didn’t actually escape dairy farm in Lim Chu Kang, just that it left its bullpen
On Friday, April 12, the Singapore Food Agency said a break in the farm fence indicated that the bull might have fled for real.
Bull that left bullpen in dairy farm at Lim Chu Kang may have actually escaped the premises
The bull is a two-year-old calf named Ganesha.
Search called off by authorities
After a three-day intensive search, the authorities called off their hunt.
Singapore Food Agency (SFA), National Parks Board (NParks) and members of staff from the farm have been searching for the bull since two days ago.
The search has now been called off with the bull still missing.
Farm staff must continue search
“SFA and NParks have stopped the search for the bull. Nonetheless, Viknesh Dairy Farm is required to continue with the search,” the agency said.
Members of the public are warned to stay away from the bull and to report sightings to the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.
