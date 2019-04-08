BMW driver calmly goes against traffic at Alexandra road, promptly gets cursed out by fellow driver

One of the more obvious signs that you aren’t doing a great job driving is when your fellow drivers on the road appear to be going in a different direction.

Take this case study for example.

Advertisement

Wrong side

A video uploaded by Edward Tan Foo Rong showed just that happening along Alexandra Road.

The video apparently took place at 10.43am on April 29.

Here is the place.

As you can see from the Google map image, the cars are more or less in unison on which direction to drive.

This particular driver apparently disagreed.

Advertisement

In case you can’t see it.

Here is the part which explained the slight traffic jam rather succinctly.

Advertisement

While it is unclear why the driver chose to drive against traffic, the person behind the camera made his views quite clear.

He incredulously wondered why the driver was “still driving” followed by a string of vulgarities.

Driving against the flow of traffic will incur 6 demerit points. Reckless driving will incur 24 demerit points and shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $5,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months or to both.

Advertisement

Image from Tan’s video

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🍴📦

If “dabao”-ing food is a habit for you, here’s why you should think about bringing your own container.

😱😴

These celebrities did not sleep for 60 hours. Just because they FOMO.

👃🚆

They probably wouldn’t mask the smell of a rude dude’s fart, but these instagrammable train carriages are definitely a breath of fresh air.

🗡️🤖

You probably know “Speak of Cao Cao, and Cao Cao arrives”. But did you know he sometimes arrives in a Gundam suit?

🍺🍔🍟

Should calories go to your waist or your waste? (The right answer is “neither”)