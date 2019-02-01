Elderly BMW driver in Bukit Batok crashes into coffee shop, allegedly mistook accelerator for brake
A report said he mistook his accelerator for his brake pedal.
An elderly man crashed his BMW into a Bukit Batok coffee shop at about 1 pm on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
According to a Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) report, as well as some photos posted online, another maroon car had its bumper severely damaged while the coffeeshop sustained a nearly one-metre high hole in its wall.
Here are some pictures of the aftermath, posted by Facebook user Joseph Wang:
According to SMDN, the BMW driver broke through a carpark gantry and knocked into two other cars before hitting the exterior of the coffee shop, leaving a sizeable hole in the wall.
An eyewitness reportedly said an elderly driver who looked to be about 70 years old emerged from the car looking visibly shocked.
The driver told onlookers that he had wanted to press the brakes when he was nearing the gantry but had accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead, reported SMDN.
In response to queries from SMDN, a police spokesperson said they were alerted to the incident at around 1:44pm, although no one appears to have been injured.
Top images from Wang’s Facebook page.
