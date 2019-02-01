fbpx

Limited edition Secretlab x Batman chairs available for pre-order in S’pore

Batmannnnn.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 12, 02:57 pm

You might have seen Secretlab chairs around.

Here they are.

Image from Secretlab’s Facebook

They’ve done themed chairs as well.

For instance, here’s a deadmau5 collaboration.

Image from Secretlab

Now they’ve come up with an official Batman chair for the Titan and Omega models.

Here it is.

Image from Secretlab
Image from Secretlab
Image from Secretlab
Image from Secretlab

At S$499, it costs quite a pretty penny, though.

Image from Secretlab

Here are the specs for each model:

Image from Secretlab
Image from Secretlab
Image from Secretlab

Cool.

Image from Secretlab

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

