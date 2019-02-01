Limited edition Secretlab x Batman chairs available for pre-order in S’pore

You might have seen Secretlab chairs around.

Here they are.

Advertisement

They’ve done themed chairs as well.

For instance, here’s a deadmau5 collaboration.

Advertisement

Now they’ve come up with an official Batman chair for the Titan and Omega models.

Here it is.

Advertisement

At S$499, it costs quite a pretty penny, though.

Here are the specs for each model:

Advertisement

Cool.

Advertisement

Image from Secretlab