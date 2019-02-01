fbpx

﻿

M’sian Minister Azmin Ali congratulates Heng Swee Keat on DPM promotion

Azmin is the first Malaysian leader to congratulate Heng publicly.

Martino Tan | April 24, 11:57 am

Upsurge

Azmin Ali, the Minister of Economic Affairs, congratulated Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on his appointment as the Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore.



Heng will be promoted to DPM on May 1, and will be the Acting Prime Minister in the PM Lee Hsien Loong’s absence.

Azmin added that he looks forward to a “warm working relationship for the prosperity and well-being of the people of Singapore and Malaysia”.

Cabinet reshuffle: Heng Swee Keat promoted to Deputy Prime Minister

Azmin sent out the congratulatory tweet while he was in China meeting Chinese leaders, such as the Mayor of Tianjin, on potential areas of economic collaboration.



Heng met Azmin recently

Earlier this month, Heng met the Malaysian leaders, including Azmin, during the 9th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat.

The retreat took place from April 8 to 9, 2019 in Putrajaya.

In two photos, Azmin can be seen standing or sitting beside Heng.

Heng said in his Facebook post that the Singaporean leaders had a meaningful exchange with leaders in Malaysia, and reaffirm their commitment to a cooperative and forward-looking bilateral relationship with Malaysia.

PM Lee & Mahathir meet for first leaders’ retreat since Pakatan Harapan took power

Khaw Boon Wan & M’sian Minister Azmin Ali want bilateral relations ‘back on track’

Top photo from Heng Swee Keat Facebook page.

