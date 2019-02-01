M’sian Minister Azmin Ali congratulates Heng Swee Keat on DPM promotion

Azmin Ali, the Minister of Economic Affairs, congratulated Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on his appointment as the Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore.







Congratulations to Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat for his appointment as the Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore. I look forward to a warm working relationship for the prosperity and well-being of the people of Singapore and Malaysia. #MEA — Mohamed Azmin Ali (@AzminAli) April 23, 2019

Heng will be promoted to DPM on May 1, and will be the Acting Prime Minister in the PM Lee Hsien Loong’s absence.

Azmin added that he looks forward to a “warm working relationship for the prosperity and well-being of the people of Singapore and Malaysia”.

Azmin sent out the congratulatory tweet while he was in China meeting Chinese leaders, such as the Mayor of Tianjin, on potential areas of economic collaboration.







Heng met Azmin recently

Earlier this month, Heng met the Malaysian leaders, including Azmin, during the 9th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat.

The retreat took place from April 8 to 9, 2019 in Putrajaya.

In two photos, Azmin can be seen standing or sitting beside Heng.

Heng said in his Facebook post that the Singaporean leaders had a meaningful exchange with leaders in Malaysia, and reaffirm their commitment to a cooperative and forward-looking bilateral relationship with Malaysia.

Top photo from Heng Swee Keat Facebook page.