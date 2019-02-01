S’pore-based filmmaker praised by Avengers’ cast & director for budget Avengers trailer remake

You might have seen Singapore-based filmmaker Jaze Phua’s remake of the Avengers: Endgame trailer.

Advertisement

If you haven’t, here it is:

The video has garnered more than 342,000 views on Facebook and 68,000 views on YouTube.

But that’s not all.

Beyond the hoi polloi, Phua’s video has even reached the apex of Hollywood.

The Russo Brothers themselves have watched the remake and tweeted about it, calling it “pure genius”:

In case you didn’t know, the brothers have directed four Marvel films, namely Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

One can only imagine the clout their praise carries.

But there’s more.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the Avengers series, also tweeted about Phua’s video:

Struggling to see the difference between these two #AvengersEndgame trailers 🤔 Brilliant work, @jazephua! pic.twitter.com/8d22vDdf4a — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 8, 2019

Ruffalo remarked that he was “struggling to see the difference” between the two videos and called it “brilliant work”.

Cool.

Related article

Advertisement

Top image via Russo Brothers and Mark Ruffalo’s Twitter