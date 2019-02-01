Seats still available for Avengers: Endgame April 24 opening day at several Golden Village screenings

Not so good news for scalpers.

With tickets for Avengers: Endgame going up for sale on the morning of April 10, Singaporeans overloaded the websites of several cinemas.

In the first few hours of the sale, tickets were going for up to S$600 as they were resold on Carousell, taking advantage of the scarcity of tickets.

However, as of 3:30pm on April 10, there are several screenings at Golden Village cinemas which are relatively empty.

Screenshots as of April 10 3:30pm:

If you’re working, you can take a day off.

Plenty of daytime screenings.

Tickets going for S$9.50 (compared to scalpers asking for at least S$60 per ticket).

And if you’re short on leave, take the afternoon off as there are several afternoon screenings with seats still.

Take that, scalpers.