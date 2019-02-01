fbpx

Back
﻿

Seats still available for Avengers: Endgame April 24 opening day at several Golden Village screenings

No joy for scalpers.

Jonathan Lim | April 10, 03:58 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Not so good news for scalpers.

With tickets for Avengers: Endgame going up for sale on the morning of April 10, Singaporeans overloaded the websites of several cinemas.

The online queue for Avengers: Endgame tickets in S’pore is quite insane, over 30,000 in queue

In the first few hours of the sale, tickets were going for up to S$600 as they were resold on Carousell, taking advantage of the scarcity of tickets.

S’pore Carouseller says 40 friends abandoned him, selling 40 Avengers: Endgame tickets at S$120 per pair

However, as of 3:30pm on April 10, there are several screenings at Golden Village cinemas which are relatively empty.

Screenshots as of April 10 3:30pm:

If you’re working, you can take a day off.

Plenty of daytime screenings.

Tickets going for S$9.50 (compared to scalpers asking for at least S$60 per ticket).

And if you’re short on leave, take the afternoon off as there are several afternoon screenings with seats still.

Take that, scalpers.

About Jonathan Lim

Jon is thankful that Singapore is interesting enough to keep a website like Mothership.sg up and running.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Bull didn't actually escape dairy farm in Lim Chu Kang, just that it left its bullpen

The farm owner said the bull escaped from its pen, but not from the farm.

April 10, 03:29 pm

Samyang original, extremely spicy & carbo sauces now selling at S$8.40 on Shopee

Cheaper and can customise the spicy level that you like.

April 10, 02:12 pm

Video of Hougang pigeon culling shows dying poisoned pigeons stuffed alive into trash bags

The pigeons were treated like inanimate objects.

April 10, 02:07 pm

S'pore Carouseller says 40 friends abandoned him, selling 40 Avengers: Endgame tickets at S$120 per pair

So sad.

April 10, 12:23 pm

Police files no charges against Egg Boy & Australian senator who got egged

Only given a warning.

April 10, 12:18 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close