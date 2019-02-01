fbpx

Avengers: Endgame advance tickets on sale in S’pore Wednesday, April 10

Watch early to avoid spoiler memes on social media.

Belmont Lay | April 8, 05:12 pm

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Avengers: Endgame opens in Singapore cinemas on April 24, 2019.

But you can buy tickets two weeks before it appears in theatres island-wide.

Singapore advance sale

Advance ticket sales for Avengers: Endgame will happen on Wednesday, April 10, in Singapore.

The sale will begin at 9.30am at all cinemas across Singapore, with prices similar to regular tickets.

Advance sale prices are standardised at Shaw cinemas, Golden Village cinemas, Cathay Cineplexes, FilmGarde and WE Cinemas.

There will be no public screening the night before the film opens in Singapore on April 24, unlike other premieres for blockbusters.

End of an era

Walt Disney’s Avengers: Endgame will mark the end of 21 movies and a decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) — a wrap-up of Phase Three.

The final blockbuster is directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo.

Biggest opening of all time

Early demand for pre-sale tickets made available in the United States on April 2 has led to predictions that this finale will deliver the biggest opening weekend of all time later this month.

Avengers: Endgame took only six hours to break movie ticketing website Fandango’s pre-sale ticket records.

It surpassed three Star Wars films — The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and Rogue One — and 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, the first half of the Avengers finale.

