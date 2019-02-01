fbpx

Netizen compiles list of good Asian men to counter Andy Hui’s infidelity, includes surprise couple at the end

Nick Cheung and Esther Kwan low-key great couple.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 18, 11:16 pm

By now you might have heard of how Andy Hui cheated on Sammi Cheng.

The incident was captured in the back of a cab, and there are rumours that there will be more clips surfacing soon.



The scandal has propelled Apple Daily, the publication that broke the news, to new heights of popularity.

Whatever we feel about the incident, Sammi Cheng and Kenneth Ma, the two people arguable most directly affected by the cheating have come out to try and put the incident behind them.

Despite their insistence, many have continued condemning Hui for his infidelity.

One netizen went so far as to compile a list of men who might serve as the antidote to Hui.

In a post with the caption “I believe there are still good men in the world”.



The choices seem to be fairly popular, with the album being shared more than 11,000 times in less than 12 hours.

Here is the list.

Donnie Yen and Cissy Wang

Although some comments pointed out that Yen had been divorced before, Wang and Yen have now been married, without much, or any, scandal for more than 15 years.

He also came up with the rather famous quote about not making your wife angry.

Image via Says



Andy Lau and Carol Chu

Image from Adam Tan

Slight problem to this happy marriage, that’s not Andy Lau’s wife.

That’s apparently Chinese actress, Xu Jinglei.

Here’s the actual wife, Carol Chu.

Image from Adam Tan

Here is just a run-down of the couples featured.

Anita Yuen and Julian Cheung

Image from Adam Tan

Jordan Chan and Cherrie Ying

Jet Li and Nina Li Chi

Image from YouTube

This also proved to be a controversial pick, with many pointing out how Li had supposedly left his previous wife in less than amicable terms.

Moses and Aimee Chan

Image from Adam Tan



Nick Cheung and Esther Kwan

Image from Adam Tan

Francis Ng and Fiona Wong Lai-Ping

Image from Adam Tan

Liu Shi Shi and Nicky Wu

Image from Adam Tan



Sean Lau and Amy Kwok

Image from Adam Tan

Chow Yun Fat and Jasmine Tan

Image from Adam Tan

Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan

Image from Adam Tan

And last, but definitely not least.

Najib and Rosmah

Image from Andy Tan

Best.

Here’s the post.

