Man smashes new kitchen cabinets with hammer, swears in Hokkien because quality sucks

Thor wields his trusty hammer Mjolnir to take on evildoers in this universe and beyond.

Advertisement

Now, witness an angry middle-aged man with his a hammer raining blows on home fixtures.

The video was posted on a Facebook page about interior design with a caption that said: “Home owner angry with his ID for lousy reno”.

It features an angry man taking a hammer to cabinets and other fixtures in what appears to be a home kitchen.

Advertisement

Who is the angry man?

Judging from the man’s fashion — dyed and permed hair alongside an oversized striped polo shirt matched with baggy sports shorts — and his classic kopitiam regalia of gold chain and gold watch, it is suspected that the man might be a middle-aged uncle from Singapore.

However, this is still unconfirmed.

As suggested by the caption on the video, the man seems to be upset by an interior designer’s renovation of his house.

It can be confirmed that the fixtures the man was hammering were wall-mounted cabinets.

Advertisement

The attack begins

Addressing the camera, the man said in Hokkien: “Build this cabinet with this quality, give it to me for free I also don’t want.”

He then begins with a savage salvo on an unsuspecting two-door cabinet while swearing in Hokkien.

The force of the last strike caused the door to recoil and close back on the cabinet.

His rampage then continued, with other mounted cabinet doors taking a beating.

Further cabinet carnage

The man then returned to the scene of his first attack, mercilessly pounding one of the cabinet doors.

However, this time the door can no longer withstand his strike, as it fell off and startled its unhinged assailant.

The hammer is then given a break as the man pauses to berate his downed opponent.

He repeated his earlier sentiments saying: “You can give me this cabinet I also don’t want.”

By this point in the video, his refrain of Hokkien swear words has also become familiar to viewers.

Advertisement

Yet, respite for the fixures was shortlived as the man turned his attention to a cabinet sporting a hydraulic hinge.

Even advanced technology such as hydraulics are no match for this uncle’s wrath, and the cabinet swings open in what can be interpreted as a motion of surrender.

Unsatisfied with the gesture, the man gives it one more whack for its troubles.

Social media reacts

Despite the one-sided affair, commenters on social media were largely impressed by the fighting spirit displayed by the cabinets:

Advertisement

One commenter concerned himself with the man’s body language:

A poignant ending

However, perhaps its the final image of the video that is the most poignant of all

As the man walks out of frame, we are left with the sobering visuals of the fallen cabinet door reminding us all of a simple truth: never mess with a coffee shop uncle and his hammer.

Advertisement

Top image screenshot from Free Interior Design Singapore Ideas Facebook