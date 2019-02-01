NUS vs Monica Baey’s US university example: How sexual assault cases compare

In the wake of a town hall at the National University of Singapore (NUS), where students grilled the management and aired their feedback and concerns, both Monica Baey and Nicholas Lim have spoken up about the incident.

Baey cites the response of U.S. universities as her inspiration

In particular, Baey stated that she was prompted to take her story public on Instagram stories after learning about the difference in how sexual voyeurism cases are handled in United States universities, while on exchange in Taiwan.

She said she had been told by a fellow exchange student, from the American University (AU) in Washington DC, that offenders in the U.S. would have faced much harsher punishment, and victims would have received more support from the university.

So how then, has AU been responding to cases of sexual assault?

More importantly, what makes its response and handling of such cases different from NUS?

Here’s what we found:

AU came under federal investigation by the US government for mishandling a case of sexual assault

In June 2016, the Washington Post (WP) reported that AU had come under federal investigation by the U.S. Department of Education for its alleged mishandling of a student’s report of sexual assault, and the second such probe the school had been subjected to in less than two years.

The investigation had been in response to a complaint sent to the Department’s Office of Civil Rights in March 2016, in which AU had been accused of failing to “promptly and equitably” respond to an April 2015 report of sexual assault.

The complaint had been made by a fourth-year student by the name of Faith Ferber in which she stated that she had been sexually assaulted in Feb. 2015 at a sorority party by another student in one of the school’s fraternities.

Student was initially pleased with how AU handled her case

WP further reported that Ferber had initially struggled with coming forward to report the assault, despite being the co-founder of Students Against Sexual Violence.

Eventually however, she plucked up the courage to do so, two months later in April 2015, whereupon the university made her sign a confidentiality agreement prior to proceeding with her hearing.

Ferber highlighted that initially, she was pleased with the way in which AU had handled her case as no “victim-blaming” questions were raised and the investigation was concluded within a few weeks.

What’s more, although the actual hearing was pushed back multiple times to October 2015, Ferber pointed out that it moved quickly once the student she accused accepted responsibility at an internal AU proceeding.

Ferber stated that she was also heartened when university officials asked for her input on his punishment and added that she had requested for his suspension.

Student shocked over perpetrator receiving probation instead

This did not happen however.

Instead, the alleged perpetrator received a probation, which greatly angered and upset Ferber, WP further reported.

Said Ferber:

“I was livid. I felt completely disrespected. They asked me what sanctions I wanted and they didn’t give him anything that I asked for. They put an assailant over a survivor. It was clear during the hearing that this isn’t going to scare him … he clearly doesn’t understand consent.”

Ferber added that she felt powerless over the school’s decision until her participation in a sexual assault panel led to her learn of how AU might have potentially violated U.S. civil rights laws in taking over 60 days to resolve her case, and making her sign a confidentiality agreement.

As such, this led to Ferber’s eventual filing of a complaint with the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights.

Ferber stated that it was her intention to see the university take responsibility for its failure in handling her case:

“I would love to see the university take responsibility. It would go a long way to have someone at the university say ‘maybe we did mess up and it wasn’t our intention’ … instead of trying to make me look like I’m being dramatic, and trying to make a mountain out of a molehill.”

Case still pending

As of March 29, 2019, Ferber’s case still remains pending, on top of three more of cases of sexual violence at AU, that have also since been opened to federal investigation, the website for the Office of Civil Rights revealed.

A Linkedin search shows that nevertheless, the school seems to be taking steps towards addressing the issue, with an opening for the position of Sexual Assault Prevention Coordinator (SAPC) that was put out in Feb. 2019.

According to the job description, the SAPC will provide prevention training and educational programs to the campus community (faculty, staff, and students) with the goal of supporting the student population impacted by these issues.

Additionally, the SAPC will work collaboratively with the Coordinator for Victim Advocacy Services (CVAS) to facilitate campus-wide outreach initiatives and provide victim advocacy services.

AU did not have the best response but there were other official channels for students to go to

Perhaps the most striking difference with Ferber’s case, compared to Baey’s case, is that at no point did she feel the need to resort to social media for action to be taken.

In fact, the only time she took to posting to Facebook was to announce that her alleged perpetrator’s hearing was happening, according to WP.

Additionally, the fact that there existed another official channel of recourse for students, in the form of the Office of Civil Rights, shows that there is still an external formal structure in place for students to turn to.

What’s more, it should also be noted that despite the eventual breakdown over the school’s sentencing of the perpetrator, the student was mostly satisfied with the initial manner in which the prior investigation had been carried out.

AU system not perfect but still better than NUS

In contrast, Baey alleged that the police had handled her case in a manner that was highly insensitive to the victim’s trauma.

Moreover, when Baey voiced her unhappiness over the 12-month conditional stern warning given by the police, her Investigating Officer (IO) had apparently told her to take it up with NUS if she wanted more action to be taken.

It did not help that the university then apparently arrived at a punishment afterwards, allegedly without hearing her account due to a breakdown in communication between her and the IO.

NUS even told Baey that the university wouldn’t have changed the punishment if she had sent her statement to NUS earlier, with no explanation given how they arrived at the decision.

Baey’s subsequent decision to take the matter to social media then, can be seen as a systemic failure on the part of both the school and authorities, from start to end, in addressing Baey’s case.

While the system present in the context AU is also far from perfect, it is still much better than that for NUS, in the sense that victims still have a proper channel of support of recourse in the event that AU itself fails.

Attention is also paid towards the victim’s emotions, at least for the investigation process.

And the fact that AU has since taken to hiring a SAPC suggests that complaints to a formal channel, the Office of Civil Rights, does exert some pressure on the school.

Institutions in Singapore can definitely do better in supporting victims of sexual misconduct.

Top photo collage from AU Facebook and NUS Facebook