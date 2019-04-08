S$8 million Toto jackpot snowballs to its final round on Apr. 11, 2019

Following the last Toto jackpot which ballooned to S$13.6 million in February, here’s another lottery related ballooning.

S$8 million jackpot prize

This is because the estimated S$8 million Toto jackpot prize has snowballed to its fourth and final round in April again.

This snowballing occurs when there are no Group 1 prize winners for three consecutive draws.

A Group 1 prize occurs when a winning ticket matches all six winning numbers.

The fourth round then puts an end to the accumulated prize money through something known as “cascading”.

This means that even if there is no Group 1 prize winner for the fourth draw, the S$8 million will “cascade” to the next prize group (e.g. Group 2) and be split equally among the winner(s).

The results will be announced at 9.30pm on Apr. 11 night.

Winning odds

Bets start from a minimum of S$1 for an ordinary bet, which gives you a 1 in 13,983,816 chance of winning (if your eyes are getting blurry, that’s almost 14 million). In this scenario, you would have to pick all six of the winning numbers to qualify for the jackpot.

However, should you choose system bets, your chances increase, well, not exponentially, but somewhat significantly.

Naturally, the amount you bet will increase as well.

System 7, for example, allows you to pick seven numbers instead of six, thereby giving you seven winning combinations instead of one. This gives you an estimated 1 in 2,000,000 chance for S$7.

This goes all the way to System 12, where you end up paying S$924 for a 1 in 15,134 chance chance of winning the Group 1 prize jackpot.

‘Lucky’ outlets

While the odds of winning are generally one in several million, some outlets do produce more winners than others.

An online publication called Kontinentalist mapped out the data from the Singapore Pools website.

They collated the data from October 2014 onwards.

The map shows the distribution of jackpot and Group 2 winnings across all Singapore Pools outlets.

You can view the map here:

Top image from Pixabay.