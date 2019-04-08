fbpx

Back
﻿

S$8 million Toto jackpot snowballs to its final round on Apr. 11, 2019

Whoa, another one.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 11, 07:26 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Following the last Toto jackpot which ballooned to S$13.6 million in February, here’s another lottery related ballooning.

Friday’s 2019 Toto Hong Bao Draw snowballs to S$13.6 million

S$8 million jackpot prize

This is because the estimated S$8 million Toto jackpot prize has snowballed to its fourth and final round in April again.

This snowballing occurs when there are no Group 1 prize winners for three consecutive draws.

A Group 1 prize occurs when a winning ticket matches all six winning numbers.

The fourth round then puts an end to the accumulated prize money through something known as “cascading”.

This means that even if there is no Group 1 prize winner for the fourth draw, the S$8 million will “cascade” to the next prize group (e.g. Group 2) and be split equally among the winner(s).

The results will be announced at 9.30pm on Apr. 11 night.

Winning odds

Bets start from a minimum of S$1 for an ordinary bet, which gives you a 1 in 13,983,816 chance of winning (if your eyes are getting blurry, that’s almost 14 million). In this scenario, you would have to pick all six of the winning numbers to qualify for the jackpot.

However, should you choose system bets, your chances increase, well, not exponentially, but somewhat significantly.

Naturally, the amount you bet will increase as well.

System 7, for example, allows you to pick seven numbers instead of six, thereby giving you seven winning combinations instead of one. This gives you an estimated 1 in 2,000,000 chance for S$7.

This goes all the way to System 12, where you end up paying S$924 for a 1 in 15,134 chance chance of winning the Group 1 prize jackpot.

‘Lucky’ outlets

While the odds of winning are generally one in several million, some outlets do produce more winners than others.

An online publication called Kontinentalist mapped out the data from the Singapore Pools website.

They collated the data from October 2014 onwards.

The map shows the distribution of jackpot and Group 2 winnings across all Singapore Pools outlets.

You can view the map here:

Map created to show which S’pore Pools outlets have most Toto jackpot & Group 2 winnings

Top image from Pixabay.

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Jewel Changi's Nike duplex is largest in Southeast Asia, lets you customise products

Maybe do it, but only if you want, no pressure.

April 11, 07:13 pm

PUMA x Barbie collection has 90's inspired sneakers, available in S'pore from Apr. 15

Pretty enough for a Barbie doll.

April 11, 07:00 pm

Tourists check out early or cancel resort stay after thick black oil covers Batam beaches

Oil pollution has been a recurring problem.

April 11, 06:43 pm

A no-holds-barred review of Shake Shack's menu in Jewel Changi Airport

*Not a real food blogger.

April 11, 06:16 pm

585kg of Ice found in fridges shipped from S'pore to Australia, the less acceptable kind of ice

Ice belongs in a fridge, no?

April 11, 05:52 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close