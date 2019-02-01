Earth Hour 2019 festival at MBS on Mar. 30 to 31 features Impossible Burger, Beyond Sausage, eco-friendly products, workshops & more

This weekend, head down to Marina Bay Sands for some guilt-free shopping and eating at ‘Singapore’s largest festival for nature’.

In conjunction with the global environmental campaign, Earth Hour, which takes place on Saturday, March 30, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has organised Earth Hour 2019 – A Festival for Nature.

The three-day festival kicked off on March 29, and features sustainable art, food, music and lifestyle for the upcoming two days.

What is Earth Hour?

Earth Hour is a global movement started by WWF, where all participants—individuals, businesses or households—around the world turn off their lights for one hour.

The black-out occurs simultaneously in each country on the last Saturday of March every year, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

The movement is meant to show support for, and spread awareness, of the fight against climate change.

A zero-waste festival

Events are often notorious for their environmental footprints. They create large amounts of waste, be it plastic, paper, or electricity.

In an effort to “walk the talk”, as one WWF member says, Singapore’s Earth Hour 2019 aims to be a zero-waste event.

Every structure, from the stage, to the vendors’ booths, to the seats people can lepak on, are made from upcycled materials.

The large structures where chefs and food vendors set up shop are constructed mainly using steel pipes and wood, lending a slightly industrial, bare-bones look.

The seats in the ‘chill-out corners’ are made from recycled wooden pallets.

When the event is over, these materials will be repurposed.

Single-use plastics and disposables most commonly used for takeaway food and beverages are also not provided here.

Instead, patrons are encouraged to rent reusable cups and cutlery from rental service companies Revolv and Shinpiru, or even better, bring their own reusables.

Designated trash bins placed around the space are also labeled for visitors to properly separate food waste and recyclables. There was only one single bin for normal trash spotted.

According to WWF, all food waste will be composted and converted to fertiliser, which will then be transported to local urban farms that require it.

Plant-based meats, vegan food and more

Been hoping to try Impossible Foods’ plant-based meat but couldn’t bear to part with your money? This is the time and place you’ve been waiting for.

Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay is occupying a booth at Earth Hour 2019, and one of the items offered is the Impossible BSK Burger.

It retails at just S$16 during this event, compared to the usual price of S$25 at the restaurant.

Time to test your tastebuds with this cow and emissions-saving ‘beef’.

Here’s an honest-to-god review of the burger if you’re still unconvinced with the idea of meatless meat.

Beyond Sausage, the world’s first plant-based sausage, will be available as well.

Other foods you can tuck into include açaí bowls, as well as Kipos’ plant-based Nasi Lemak and chicken rice.

Eco-conscious vendors

Visitors can take their pick from numerous vendors selling environmentally-friendly lifestyle products. Here’s a sneak peek:

Sustainably-sourced and organic skincare products, tote bags, metal straws and other reusables are just some of the things visitors can look forward to.

Local fashion brand My Little Bow has also got you covered with pretty ocean-inspired stainless steel necklaces if you’re looking for a thoughtful gift to present to a loved one.

The necklaces are part of their “A Sea of Plastics” collection specially designed for Earth Hour 2019.

Visitors can also purchase plastic-looking, but plastic-free bags by Telobag for S$2 per pack. The bags are made out of cassava roots and can degrade in water, so no more marine pollution with these.

Educating people on environmental issues

Earth Hour 2019 doesn’t just serve to entertain, but to educate as well.

A sensory experiential maze takes visitors through a passageway of upcycled sculptures and informative boards meant to educate the public on the various human threats the planet currently faces.

There are also game and activities booths which visitors can participate in to win prizes.

What to look out for on Saturday and Sunday?

The Earth Hour lights-out will take place at 8:30pm, and everyone can participate in the countdown at 8:15pm.

Once the Singapore skyline dims, visitors can party in the dark to music by local singers Tabitha Nauser and Sezairi.

For those keen to do some crafts, there will be several woodworking workshops amongst others, held on the following two days.

Visitors can learn how to transform and upcycle wooden pallets into their own desk organisers, planters and trays. You can sign up for all workshops here.

Kids can have fun with panda photo opportunities and magic painting too.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the programmes during the festival:

Time to head out this weekend.

Location: Marina Bay Sands Events Plaza

Time: Sat – Sun, 10am – 10pm

Tickets: Free admission (excludes workshops and classes)

All photos by Ashley Tan