Pipe collapsed, carpark flooded at one of Yishun’s main malls

GV Yishun, formerly Yishun 10, is Asia’s first multiplex.

The mall is located beside Northpoint Shopping Centre, which is linked to Yishun MRT station via an underpass.

An unfortunate incident has turned its carpark into a water park.

A video submitted to Facebook page All Singapore Stuff and shared on March 24 showed a pipe that had apparently broken in two and fallen from the ceiling:

Water gushed from the ceiling, supposedly due to the collapsed pipe.

The floor was also flooded with water.

And one of the pipes had landed on a parked car nearby.

According to the Straits Times, the incident took place on March 23.

The pipe had collapsed latest at 6:00 pm, according to an ST contributor.

Management looking into it

ST quoted a spokesperson from the multiplex, who said, “It is unfortunate that this has happened and the building management will do the utmost to assist the affected ones.”

Apparently, the bolt nut of a pipe had given way, but the issue was resolved by 9:30 pm.

The building management is looking into the issue. There were no injuries reported.

Top image from All Singapore Stuff video.