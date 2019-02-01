fbpx

Cyclist points middle finger & thumps car after vehicle overtakes him to turn left along Yio Chu Kang Road

Oh no.

Mandy How | March 27, 02:07 pm

Another cyclist-driver incident is in the public eye again.

On March 26, 9:59am along Yio Chu Kang Road, a cyclist was caught on camera pointing his middle finger and hitting a car after the vehicle overtook him.

The driver then submitted his dashcam and rear cam footage to ROADS.sg, where it has gathered over 300 shares and 40,000 views:

In case you can’t see it:

What exactly happened

At the beginning of the video, the driver claimed to be cruising along the leftmost lane at about 40km/h.

As he caught up to cyclist, however, he decided to overtake the bicycle, and shortly after, turned left into a petrol station.


Right as the driver was turning into the station, the cyclist caught up, pointed his middle finger, and gave the rear end of the vehicle a thump.

The following gif shows the reaction time the cyclist had:

However, one should note that about two seconds of the footage have been left out (you can spot it by the weird twitch and the jump in rear cam timing), between the time where the cyclist was overtaken and subsequently caught up to display aggression.

The Facebook post by ROADS.sg initially wrote that the video’s text and editing was done by the poster, but the line has since been removed.

Commenters split

A good number of Facebook users did not approve of the driver’s actions:

While others for some reason noted that cyclists do not pay road tax:

Others felt that both parties were in the wrong:

Another cyclist who has been in a similar situation also spoke up:

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Image from Roads.sg

