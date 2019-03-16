WP & PAP MPs find common ground during MHA & MFA debates

Political debate can get quite rough at times.

But that makes it more memorable when MPs from both sides of the House can find common ground.

Advertisement

The Committee of Supply debates on March 1 saw two such moments between members of the People’s Action Party (PAP) and the Workers’ Party (WP).

Low Thia Khiang and Vivian Balakrishnan

During MFA’s COS debate, former WP Secretary-General Low Thia Khiang spoke on the importance of “soft power”, and the need for Singapore to strengthen its relationship with our ASEAN neighbours.

Said Low:

“Success breeds envy among neighbours, and this envy can turn toxic if our neighbours come to believe that our success is due to our taking advantage of their weaknesses.”

Low called for focus on relationships with Southeast Asia, and recommended three strategies to achieve this:

Enhance networking between our people and theirs.

Use digital diplomacy to achieve diplomatic objectives.

Deepen engagement between governments.

In his speech, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan acknowledged Low’s remarks. But he went further, and praised his speech. Said Vivian:

“Mr Low Thia Khiang delivered an excellent speech, and I really could not find anything to disagree with you.”

Vivian said that ASEAN has always been the cornerstone of Singapore’s foreign policy and engagement with the region, and the world.

He also said that he “completely agreed” with Low’s suggestion to strengthen the inter-regional architecture with ASEAN, and listed several initiatives that MFA has done so, such as establishing the ASEAN Smart Cities Network and upgrading the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area.

Advertisement

Pritam Singh and K. Shanmugam

The current WP Secretary-General, Pritam Singh, was not to be outdone.

During the Ministry of Home Affairs‘ COS debate, Pritam asked if MHA was doing all it could to help rehabilitate drug abusers from low-income households.

Referring to the recent changes to the Misuse of Drugs Act, Pritam felt that it could inadvertently favour drug abusers from affluent households. Said Pritam:

“On the surface of things, it would appear that (drug abusers from wealthy households) would have fewer obstacles procuring drugs as compared to low-income addicts who may resort to crime to feed their urge. Such a prospect may mean that hardcore addicts with criminal antecedents and parallel criminal charges would ironically have lesser access to the new rehabilitation regime which can help keep them out of long-term detention.”

Saying they were “fair questions”, Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said that before the changes were made, about nine in 10 long-term inmates, i.e. drug abusers who had been picked up three times or more, were from the bottom 20th percentile of wage earners.

But Shanmugam pointed out that those low-wage earners were no more likely to have also committed crimes than those who earned more, and they were therefore eligible for the Drug Rehabilitation Centre, if they admitted to drug use and did not commit other crimes.

He added that a distinction needed to be made between those who abuse drugs, and those who abuse drugs and also commit other crimes.

Shanmugam also said that MHA’s focus was not on the background of drug abusers, but rather how they could be once again become healthy and productive members of society after rehabilitation.

Related stories:

Top image from Gov.sg.