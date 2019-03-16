fbpx

Video shows what happened before 83-year-old woman killed in Jurong East accident involving 3 cars & m’cycle

The driver claimed that there was a problem with his brakes.

Andrew Koay | March 6, 06:29 pm

A road accident in Jurong East on Tuesday, March 5 resulted in the death of an 83-year-old woman.

The accident, which happened along Jurong East Street 31, involved the woman, three cars, and a motorcycle.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), police were alerted to the accident around 7pm.

The woman, who was unconscious, was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Three other people — two car drivers and a motorcyclist — were also taken conscious to hospital.

They were between the ages of 34 and 72.

Crashing through a gantry

In footage from a security camera that was uploaded onto Facebook, a silver sedan can be seen crashing through a parking gantry at a high speed, narrowly avoiding a motorcyclist.

The aftermath

A separate video — which must be watched on Facebook as it has been flagged for its disturbing content — appeared to have been taken in the aftermath of the accident.

It showed a woman lying motionless in the middle of the road.

The woman doesn’t appear to be responding to the passers-by who were attending to her.

As a car horn blares continuously in the background, the man who took the video can be heard saying, “she got directly hit by the car”, and “The auntie was crossing the road”.

Another man can be seen lying on the grass by the sidewalk, next to a fallen motorcycle. He is also being attended to by passers-by.

Image from SG Road Vigilante Facebook

The video also shows two sedans that have mounted the curb and are on the grass patch.

One of them, a silver Hyundai that resembles the car from the security footage, appeared to have crashed front-end into a tree.

The narrator in the video identified this as the vehicle that allegedly caused the accident.

Image from SG Road Vigilante Facebook

According to the narrator, as the silver Hyundai exited the car park it immediately struck the woman, the other cars, and the motorcycle.

A second car can be seen further down from the silver car, with its rear passenger door smashed in.

Image from SG Road Vigilante Facebook

“I couldn’t brake”

The man videoing the incident then appeared to confront the driver of the silver Hyundai by asking him: “What happened, uncle? You hit the gas too hard?”

“No, I didn’t, I couldn’t brake. Problem with the car. Not me,” replied the man who was allegedly the driver.

Police are investigating the accident.

Top image collated from SG Road Vigilante Facebook

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

