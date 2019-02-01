Why I’ll 5eva be an Apple user

I love using Apple products.

That doesn’t mean I see them as superior to other brands and operating systems. I’m also not asking anyone to become a convert after reading this.

It just so happens that they’ve become an integral part of my life. My Apple products have brought me much joy and convenience.

Even if others criticise them. Or me. Here are some reasons why I love Apple.

We go way back

My first smartphone was not an iPhone. Good times, bad times — I’ve spent a fair amount of time with other smartphones, but the iPhone 5 was the one that made me stay.

Call me whatever you want, but I had never seen anything quite like the iPhone 5 back then.

It was lightweight and manageable for me to carry around or put in my pockets. The interface was intuitive and easy to use. I could navigate my way around the completely new (to me) operating system without much difficulty.

In other words, it was me-proof: idiot-proof. ¯\(ツ)

I know there are now alternatives that come in a myriad of colours, with fanciful features and an excessive number of cameras. But you know what?

Just as Bruno Mars sings, I like my iPhones just the way they are.

The good ol’ iPhone 5

Airdrop is too darn convenient to give up

Airdrop is one of the best inventions since sliced bread. At least to me.

Look, my mobile plan provides me with enough data, but I love to save where I can because I’m stingy like that.

I love that Airdrop doesn’t require an internet connection, allowing me to send photos, videos or documents between my Apple devices intuitively and quickly.

This means I can send unlimited photos at once without wasting any of my data.

I just Airdropped 100 doggo photos from my iPhone to my Macbook using zero data. Great.



My Airpods know me

Raise your hand if you’ve ever had your ear phones yanked out by strangers. Complete strangers in a rush who manage to irritate you further on the already aggravating early morning commute to work by tugging your ear phones out of the warmth of your ear nook — WITH THEIR BAGS.

Hey, I’m not an unreasonable person. I know they don’t mean it. But I’ve prevented this from happening again by investing in a pair of Airpods.

And, boy, they’ve really got a hold on me.

My Airpods know the exact moment that I pop them on and will automatically pair-up with my iPhone. Tapping on them quickly twice with my fingers allows for different functions – left to pause the music and right to go to the next track.

No, I didn’t choose the bum life, the bum life chose me.



I do have to set a reminder to charge them though. Otherwise I’d be wishing that I still had my earphones with me.

I’m just too lazy to try new things

It started with the ease of the iPhone interface and with every new development, it just gets easier and more intuitive to do things with my Apple products.

I’m a creature of habit. The way my Apple products work seamlessly together has rendered me incapable of leaving the system.

It’s that simple. Please don’t judge me, tech-loving folks.



Wait, but you don’t own any Apple watches?!



Well, this is because I prefer my analogue ones.



_____________

