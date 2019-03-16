fbpx

These videos depict 1960s S’pore with authentic footage of our nation’s development

Mandy How | March 4, 06:40 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

These photographs of Singapore from decades ago might have piqued your interest in what it was like back then:

French photographer in his 80s donates 182 of his old photos of 1970s S’pore street life

Someone just put up a set of 32 personal old photos of 1970s S’pore & they are nostalgic

32-year-old American man recreated photographs his dad took in S’pore almost 30 years ago

As it is, dozens of videos of 1960s Singapore are now available on Toggle.

The resource is in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI), National Library Board (NLB), and National Archives of Singapore (NAS).

Stories of Yesteryear

Among the videos filed under “Stories of Yesteryear”, one can get to know many facets of Singapore in the olden days.

Such as how Singapore and her citizens kept clean, even in the 1960s.

Another video shows the state of our rivers back then.

Before any major clean-ups, derelict boats lined the Kallang Basin, Rochor River, Kallang River, Geylang River, and even Singapore River (although less so).

The vessels were thought to be a “nuisance, menace and danger”, as they clogged up river banks and impeded economic activities.

Audience members can also find out more about the development of the Toa Payoh estate, a S$150 million project that built homes for 250,000 people, as well as amenities like shops and a cinema.

Besides these, there are also videos on the Singapore infantry regiment, the planting of trees, and the old Raffles Place before the MRT built.

Bonus: An advertisement about the SQ girl shot in the 1970s.

Visit the exhibition

Besides these audio-visual records, other rarely seen media and documents will be on display at the National Library building from March 9 – 10, 10am to 9pm.

Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How

The exhibition is part of MCI’s efforts to commemorate Singapore’s Bicentennial, which should “help us to understand our early history, [and] how Raffles’ landing in 1819 set us on a path to where we are today” said Minister Iswaran at the Committee of Supply Debate on March 4, 2019.

Iswaran hoped that such events will “ignite the interest and passion among Singaporeans to discover more about our past, and ourselves”.

Admission is free.

Address:
National Library Building, Level 9
100 Victoria St, Singapore 188064

Exhibition Hours:
10am – 9pm

Top image via Toggle and Singapore Airlines/YouTube

 

 

 

 

 

