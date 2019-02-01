fbpx

IMDA reviewing S$15,000 – S$20,000 reimbursement claim after Watain stopped from playing in S’pore

Costs incurred as everything was set up.

Belmont Lay | March 21, 10:38 pm

The Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) is looking into the reimbursement claim by Ravage Records, the organisers of the cancelled Watain concert.

IMDA statement

IMDA said on Thursday, March 21: “IMDA has been engaging Ravage Records on the reimbursement arising from the cancellation of the concert. IMDA is currently reviewing Ravage Records’ claim and will reach a decision soon.”

Up to S$20,000

One of the concert organisers told Channel News Asia previously on the day of the cancellation on March 7 that it had cost between S$15,000 and S$20,000 to bring the band to Singapore.

Ravage Records said in a lengthy Facebook post on March 9: “At this moment, what we can do is to minimise our damages and without a doubt, most importantly, work towards a possible reimbursement (if any) for our dear supporters.”

“Everything has been paid for, from the flights to accommodation, to transportation, equipments and venue rental, and even band fees and we will not get a single cent back,” it added.

“Right now, we, at Ravage Records, can only wait with bated breath for the authorities’ answer for a compensation.”

The offer of refunds to those who paid for tickets still stands, but this had not been firmed up yet.

The organisers also said IMDA was being “helpful” in the process.

Background

The “Watain Live in Singapore” concert was cancelled by the IMDA hours before the band were scheduled to perform at the EBX Live Space on March 7, following “security concerns” raised by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

IMDA had earlier allowed the concert by the Swedish black metal band with a rating of Restricted 18 (R18).

The concert was limited to 200 or so attendees.

It was initially allowed to take place with a Restricted 18 (R18) rating, and there was a need to abide by the stringent requirements in place.

This included the removal of religiously offensive songs, references to religion or using religious symbols, and ritualistic acts on stage.

Shanmugam reveals more info behind decision to cancel Watain’s performance in S’pore

