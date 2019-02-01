Eunos warehouse sale has up to 70% off Puma, ASICS & Nike shoes from Mar. 28 to Apr. 7, 2019

Sports enthusiasts, this warehouse sale is right up your alley.

Warehouse sale in Eunos

Star 360, a one-stop store for sports shoes, apparels and accessories is having a warehouse sale, with up to 70 per cent off products.

The sale is from Mar 28 to April 7, 2019 at Zhaolim Building in Eunos.

Up to 70% off Puma, Birkenstock & ASICS

More than 10 popular sports brand will be on sale.

This includes:

Birkenstock

MBT

ASICS

Puma

Cole Haan

Polo Ralph Lauren

ASICSTIGER

Nike

Syunsoku

Heelys

Patrick

Adidas

While Star 360 hasn’t announced what exactly will be on sale this year, here’s a glimpse of last year’s sale, so you know what to expect:

Where to go: Zhaolim Building, 115 Eunos Ave 3, Singapore 409839

When to go: March 28 – April 7, 2019, 10am to 7pm



Top image from Singapore Atrium Sales‘ Facebook page