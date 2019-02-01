fbpx

Eunos warehouse sale has up to 70% off Puma, ASICS & Nike shoes from Mar. 28 to Apr. 7, 2019

Good savings.

Fasiha Nazren | March 27, 12:18 pm

Sports enthusiasts, this warehouse sale is right up your alley.

Warehouse sale in Eunos

Star 360, a one-stop store for sports shoes, apparels and accessories is having a warehouse sale, with up to 70 per cent off products.

The sale is from Mar 28 to April 7, 2019 at Zhaolim Building in Eunos.

Up to 70% off Puma, Birkenstock & ASICS

More than 10 popular sports brand will be on sale.

This includes:

  • Birkenstock
  • MBT
  • ASICS
  • Puma
  • Cole Haan
  • Polo Ralph Lauren
  • ASICSTIGER
  • Nike
  • Syunsoku
  • Heelys
  • Patrick
  • Adidas

While Star 360 hasn't announced what exactly will be on sale this year, here's a glimpse of last year's sale, so you know what to expect:

Photo from Singapore Atrium Sales
Photo from Singapore Atrium Sales
Photo from Singapore Atrium Sales
Photo from Singapore Atrium Sales
Photo from Singapore Atrium Sales

Photo from Singapore Atrium Sales
Photo from Singapore Atrium Sales
Photo from Singapore Atrium Sales
Photo from Singapore Atrium Sales
Photo from Singapore Atrium Sales
Where to go: Zhaolim Building, 115 Eunos Ave 3, Singapore 409839
When to go: March 28 – April 7, 2019, 10am to 7pm

Top image from Singapore Atrium Sales‘ Facebook page

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

