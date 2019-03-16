Up to 90% off PS4, XBox One, Switch, & PC games & accessories at Bukit Batok warehouse sale March 6 – 10, 2019
Here’s a good deal you don’t want to miss: From March 6 to 10, 2019, game store Shopitree will be hosting a warehouse sale with goods going for up to 90 per cent off.
Video consoles, games, and more
Here a quick rundown of the type of products that will be available:
- Video Game Consoles with local warranty
- Games
- Accessories: speakers, headsets, mouse and keyboards, mouse pads earphones, caps, keychains, app-enabled devices, figurines,T-Shirts
- Racing Simulator – PlaySeat/RSeat
- Steam Wallet deals
And here’s the list of devices that will have their relevant software and hardware, listed above, sold:
- PS4
- XBox One
- Nintendo Switch
- New 3DS XL
- New 2DS XL
- PS Vita
- PC
Note that the only accepted payment modes are by cash or nets.
Here are some photos from last year’s sale:
For more information, visit their event page.
Address:
51 Bukit Batok Crescent, Unity Centre #05-17 Singapore 658077
Date and time: March 6 – 10, 2019
Wednesday to Friday (March 6 – 8): 11am to 7pm
Saturday and Sunday (March 9 – 10): 11am to 6pm
Top image via Shopitree’s Facebook page
