Up to 90% off PS4, XBox One, Switch, & PC games & accessories at Bukit Batok warehouse sale March 6 – 10, 2019

Here’s a good deal you don’t want to miss: From March 6 to 10, 2019, game store Shopitree will be hosting a warehouse sale with goods going for up to 90 per cent off.

Video consoles, games, and more

Here a quick rundown of the type of products that will be available:

Video Game Consoles with local warranty

Games

Accessories: speakers, headsets, mouse and keyboards, mouse pads earphones, caps, keychains, app-enabled devices, figurines,T-Shirts

Racing Simulator – PlaySeat/RSeat

Steam Wallet deals

And here’s the list of devices that will have their relevant software and hardware, listed above, sold:

PS4

XBox One

Nintendo Switch

New 3DS XL

New 2DS XL

PS Vita

PC

Note that the only accepted payment modes are by cash or nets.

Here are some photos from last year’s sale:

For more information, visit their event page.

Address:

51 Bukit Batok Crescent, Unity Centre #05-17 Singapore 658077

Date and time: March 6 – 10, 2019

Wednesday to Friday (March 6 – 8): 11am to 7pm

Saturday and Sunday (March 9 – 10): 11am to 6pm

Top image via Shopitree’s Facebook page