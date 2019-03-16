fbpx

Up to 90% off PS4, XBox One, Switch, & PC games & accessories at Bukit Batok warehouse sale March 6 – 10, 2019

Mandy How | March 4, 07:18 pm

Events

Here’s a good deal you don’t want to miss: From March 6 to 10, 2019, game store Shopitree will be hosting a warehouse sale with goods going for up to 90 per cent off.

Video consoles, games, and more

Here a quick rundown of the type of products that will be available:

  • Video Game Consoles with local warranty
  • Games
  • Accessories: speakers, headsets, mouse and keyboards, mouse pads earphones, caps, keychains, app-enabled devices, figurines,T-Shirts
  • Racing Simulator – PlaySeat/RSeat
  • Steam Wallet deals

And here’s the list of devices that will have their relevant software and hardware, listed above, sold:

  • PS4
  • XBox One
  • Nintendo Switch
  • New 3DS XL
  • New 2DS XL
  • PS Vita
  • PC

Note that the only accepted payment modes are by cash or nets.

Here are some photos from last year’s sale:

Image via Shopitree’s Facebook page
Image via Shopitree’s Facebook page
Image via Shopitree’s Facebook page
Image via Shopitree’s Facebook page
Image via Shopitree’s Facebook page
Image via Shopitree’s Facebook page
Image via Shopitree’s Facebook page

For more information, visit their event page.

Address:
51 Bukit Batok Crescent, Unity Centre #05-17 Singapore 658077

Date and time: March 6 – 10, 2019
Wednesday to Friday (March 6 – 8): 11am to 7pm
Saturday and Sunday (March 9 – 10): 11am to 6pm

Top image via Shopitree’s Facebook page

