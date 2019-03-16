Uniqlo S’pore now selling pastel T-shirts with Hi-Chew & Meiji chocolate designs at S$14.90

Uniqlo Singapore has a new collection worth checking out.

Okashi collection

The Okashi collection features snacks of various brands on their tees, including Meiji, Hi-Chew, and Marie biscuits.

“Okashi” translates from Japanese to mean “snacks” or “sweets”.

Here are some designs that caught our eye:

If pastel is not your thing, the designs come in darker shades too.

Sizes range from XS to XXL (depending on availability), and each shirt costs S$14.90.

Furthermore, if you purchase any item from the collection at Orchard Central from Feb. 25 – March 24, 2019, you’ll get a snack for free.

Yay.