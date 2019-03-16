fbpx

Uniqlo S’pore now selling pastel T-shirts with Hi-Chew & Meiji chocolate designs at S$14.90

Nice.

Mandy How | March 6, 10:11 am

Uniqlo Singapore has a new collection worth checking out.

Okashi collection

The Okashi collection features snacks of various brands on their tees, including Meiji, Hi-Chew, and Marie biscuits.

“Okashi” translates from Japanese to mean “snacks” or “sweets”.

Here are some designs that caught our eye:

Photo via Uniqlo
Photo via Uniqlo
Photo via Uniqlo
Photo via Uniqlo

If pastel is not your thing, the designs come in darker shades too.

Photo via Uniqlo
Photo via Uniqlo

Sizes range from XS to XXL (depending on availability), and each shirt costs S$14.90.

Furthermore, if you purchase any item from the collection at Orchard Central from Feb. 25 – March 24, 2019, you’ll get a snack for free.

Photo via Uniqlo

Yay.

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

