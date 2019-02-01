1-for-1 buffet at The Line at Shangri-La every Monday, April 1 – May 27 for DBS/POSB cardholders

You might have missed out on the previous 1-for-1 promotion at The Line at Shangri-La Hotel:

The promotion is now back from April 1 – May 27, 2019.

Conditions are the same as before: The 1-for-1 is valid every Monday during the period, for both lunch and dinner buffets, except for Vesak day.

However, only the first 150 adults will be able to redeem the offer. Each DBS/POSB card can make a reservation for up to six pax.

The usual price for a weekday lunch is S$65++ per adult and S$32++ per child, while the price for Monday’s dinner is S$80++ per adult and S$40++ per child (six to 11 years old).

After the promotional discount, each adult will pay approximately S$38.03 and S$46.80 for lunch and dinner respectively, including taxes and service charge.

Getting a reservation

The reservation period is from now till March 26, 12pm.

You can (only) reserve a table here. Other booking made from phone calls or email will not qualify for the promotion.

Here’s a whole list of other perks for POSB/DBS cards members, by the way.

Buffet timings:

Lunch buffet, 12pm to 2:30pm

Dinner buffet, 6pm to 10pm

Address:

22 Orange Grove Road, Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore 258350

