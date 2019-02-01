1-for-1 buffet at The Line at Shangri-La every Monday, April 1 – May 27 for DBS/POSB cardholders
Yay.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
You might have missed out on the previous 1-for-1 promotion at The Line at Shangri-La Hotel:
1-for-1 buffet at The Line at Shangri-La every Monday till Mar. 31, 2019 for DBS/POSB cardholders
The promotion is now back from April 1 – May 27, 2019.
Conditions are the same as before: The 1-for-1 is valid every Monday during the period, for both lunch and dinner buffets, except for Vesak day.
However, only the first 150 adults will be able to redeem the offer. Each DBS/POSB card can make a reservation for up to six pax.
The usual price for a weekday lunch is S$65++ per adult and S$32++ per child, while the price for Monday’s dinner is S$80++ per adult and S$40++ per child (six to 11 years old).
After the promotional discount, each adult will pay approximately S$38.03 and S$46.80 for lunch and dinner respectively, including taxes and service charge.
Getting a reservation
The reservation period is from now till March 26, 12pm.
You can (only) reserve a table here. Other booking made from phone calls or email will not qualify for the promotion.
Here’s a whole list of other perks for POSB/DBS cards members, by the way.
Buffet timings:
Lunch buffet, 12pm to 2:30pm
Dinner buffet, 6pm to 10pm
Address:
22 Orange Grove Road, Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore 258350
Top image via The Shangri-la Hotel/Instagram
Content that keeps Mothership.sg going
🐽🐾
Ditch everything and curl up in bed like these adorable Singaporean animals.
😡🗯
Here’s a constructive response to cyberbullying which doesn’t involve arguing in Facebook comments.
🚯🚯
These people willingly clean up other people’s trash – here’s why.
👙📺
You could be watching new episodes of Game of Thrones fuss-free.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.