fbpx

Back
﻿

1-for-1 buffet at The Line at Shangri-La every Monday, April 1 – May 27 for DBS/POSB cardholders

Yay.

Mandy How | March 20, 01:25 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

You might have missed out on the previous 1-for-1 promotion at The Line at Shangri-La Hotel:

1-for-1 buffet at The Line at Shangri-La every Monday till Mar. 31, 2019 for DBS/POSB cardholders

The promotion is now back from April 1 – May 27, 2019.

Conditions are the same as before: The 1-for-1 is valid every Monday during the period, for both lunch and dinner buffets, except for Vesak day.

However, only the first 150 adults will be able to redeem the offer. Each DBS/POSB card can make a reservation for up to six pax.

The usual price for a weekday lunch is S$65++ per adult and S$32++ per child, while the price for Monday’s dinner is S$80++ per adult and S$40++ per child (six to 11 years old).

After the promotional discount, each adult will pay approximately S$38.03 and S$46.80 for lunch and dinner respectively, including taxes and service charge.

Getting a reservation

The reservation period is from now till March 26, 12pm.

You can (only) reserve a table here. Other booking made from phone calls or email will not qualify for the promotion.

Here’s a whole list of other perks for POSB/DBS cards members, by the way.

Buffet timings:
Lunch buffet, 12pm to 2:30pm
Dinner buffet, 6pm to 10pm

Address:
22 Orange Grove Road, Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore 258350

Top image via The Shangri-la Hotel/Instagram

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🐽🐾
Ditch everything and curl up in bed like these adorable Singaporean animals.

😡🗯
Here’s a constructive response to cyberbullying which doesn’t involve arguing in Facebook comments.

🚯🚯
These people willingly clean up other people’s trash – here’s why.

👙📺
You could be watching new episodes of Game of Thrones fuss-free.

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Bhutan PM spends his Saturday mornings treating patients & performing surgeries

He says that he was not born a doctor, but will die as one.

March 20, 02:11 pm

Gay couple on Reddit asks if it's safe to visit S'pore, local subreddit says it's safe

They also gave tips on food and where to hang out in Singapore.

March 20, 01:37 pm

M'sians are nice people, will negotiate with S'pore like civilised people: Mahathir

The prime minister also said M'sia will not go to war with S'pore.

March 20, 01:00 pm

S'pore-based influencer allegedly wanted personal trainer to train her for free & pay another S$3,000

What a deal.

March 20, 12:33 pm

Whale accumulates 40kg worth of plastic in stomach, thinks it's full, dies of starvation

Unable to break down the plastic, its gastric juices wore holes in its belly walls.

March 20, 11:38 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close