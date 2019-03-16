Guy regrets not confessing his love to Vietnamese girl before she died in tragic accident

“I want to talk about missed opportunities.”

This is what a man from Florida, Justin James, said in a widely shared Facebook post on March 4.

In his post, he shared a heartbreaking account of how he fell in love with a lady from Vietnam and never got to tell her how he felt about her.

Catching feelings for a girl

James said that he started talking to a Vietnamese girl, Thanh Vu, mid-November 2018.

Claiming that he loses interest in people fairly quickly, James clarified that “that was not the case with this girl” and he “knew immediately” that he liked her.

They talked casually online, as James was afraid that “she wouldn’t like the real ‘Justin'” if she met him in person.

“She was too perfect, and I am not that lucky,” James said.

Finally meeting up

James finally mustered up the courage to meet her for coffee in January 2019, where they “talked for hours”:

“We were excited to finally meet and it was obvious. We sat and talked for hours with a sort of nervous excitement.”

They didn’t meet after that because they were both either busy or out of the country.

However, James said that they would always watch each other’s Instagram and Facebook stories even though they never met up.

Stopped watching his stories

One day, he noticed that she had stopped watching his stories:

“I sent her a few FB messages and WhatsApp messages, but she didn’t respond. I called, but she didn’t answer. I thought that maybe she had met someone else or wasn’t interested anymore. This made me sad.”

Despite not hearing from her, he decided that he would eventually contact her somehow and let her know how he felt.

On March 3, however, he found out that she had apparently passed away in a motorbike crash three weeks ago.

Hence, James urged others to tell people how they really feel before it’s too late:

“If you care about someone let them know, now. Because tomorrow is never promised.”

This is his Facebook post:

Top photo via Justin James’ & Thanh Vu’s Facebook page.