7 opposition parties in Thailand form ‘pro-democracy’ coalition, claims they can form govt

Seven opposition parties in Thailand have come together to form a “pro-democracy” coalition.

They are claiming this bloc is big enough to rally a parliamentary majority and form the next government.

Barely forming a majority

The political alliance said they have at least 255 seats so far.

This gives them a slim majority in the 500-seat House of Representatives, or lower house.

Overconfident? Premature?

According to Washington Post, Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidate Sudarat Keyuraphan said at the news conference where they signed the agreement:

“Today, we hold the fact that parties on the side of democracy have received majority support from the people, although figures are not stable yet.”

Which are the 7 parties?

The coalition is led by Pheu Thai, the party that received the most number of constituency seats in the lower house.

It is also the party that headed the last elected government.

The coalition also includes Future Forward, the party that is popular among young Thais, and the following parties: Thai Liberal, Prachachart, Pheu Chart and Thai People Power and the New Economics Party.

The leader of the New Economics Party, Mingkwan Sangsuwan, was not present at the press conference.

What do they plan to do?

According to The Guardian, the coalition declared their intention to form a government and oust the military from power.

The junta is also known as the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO).

Sudarat said:

“Right now are are starting with seven parties. We want to demonstrate that our goal is to stop NCPO power, then we will discuss with other parties to help us. But we already have a majority.”

Pro-military party also wants to form the government

The pro-military Palang Pracharat has also claimed the right to form the next government, based on its early lead in the popular vote, Reuters reported.

Still can’t pick a prime minister they want

However, even if the opposition coalition successfully forms a government, it might not be able to pick a prime minister.

This is because under the new constitution pushed by the military, a majority is required in both the upper and lower houses to elect a prime minister.

This means that as long as Prayut has the backing of all 250 senators in the upper house — all senators are appointed by junta — he will only need 126 supporters in the lower house to remain in office.

Partial results indicate that Palang Pracharat would have enough votes to retain Prayut as prime minister, according to Reuters.

Parliamentary deadlock

If Prayut becomes prime minister, and his coalition lacks a majority in the lower house, he could then face a parliamentary deadlock.

This would make it tough for him to pass a budget or legislation.

According to Reuters, he might even be vulnerable to a confidence vote.

However, it is also important to note that the new constitution put in place by the junta allows Prayut to impose a “20-year plan” that all future governments have to adhere to, ensuring the country remains in the junta’s grip for the next 20 years.

When will results be out?

According to Washington Post, the Election Commission (EC), which is appointed by the junta, said it will release its final preliminary results on the coming Friday, March 29.

They had previously delayed the release of a full preliminary vote count multiple times, including election night, and the following Monday.

No reason was provided for the delay.

Top image credit to LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images