fbpx

Back
﻿

Taxi driver, 72, plows into crowd near Queensway Shopping Centre, killing 1 & injuring another

The driver apparently lost consciousness prior to the accident.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 23, 03:30 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

A video surfaced on March 22, 2019, showing a taxi crashing into pedestrians crossing the road.

The incident took place in between Queensway Shopping Centre and Anchorpoint, at the junction of Jalan Bukit Merah and Alexandra Road on Friday evening, March 22, at about 7pm.

Here are some gifs of the footage.

The SMRT taxi was initially seen lagging quite slowly, forcing other cars behind it to overtake it.

This all changed near the traffic light, when it suddenly accelerated quite sharply.

The taxi then drove straight into a number of pedestrians crossing the street towards Anchorpoint shopping centre.

The gif has been cut before the point of contact.

The incident initially left two woman, aged 32 and 66, injured.

The 66-year-old woman eventually succumbed to her injuries at National University Hospital (NUH).

According to a ChannelNews Asia (CNA) report, the driver had allegedly lost consciousness prior to the incident.

Vice-president for SMRT Corporate Communications told CNA:

“Our immediate priority is the well being of the injured and our care team is trying to get in touch with them and their families to render assistance and support,” said Ms Margaret Teo, vice-president for SMRT Corporate Communications.

The driver is currently assisting the police in investigations.

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

White Rabbit bubble tea now available in M'sia

Latest food trend now.

March 23, 02:19 pm

Bougainvillea flowers on overhead bridges are one of Lee Kuan Yew's most endearing legacies

Today marks the 4th year of Lee Kuan Yew's passing.

March 23, 01:26 pm

Cars moving real slow at 7.59pm right in front of ERP gantry a sight to behold

One Singapore.

March 23, 01:21 pm

Thailand supermarket uses innovative banana leaves packaging to avoid excessive plastic usage

Interesting.

March 23, 12:52 pm

3 new drugs to be added to Misuse of Drugs Act from March 25, 2019

There has been a rapid increase in the type and availability of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS) across the globe.

March 23, 12:23 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close