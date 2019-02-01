Taxi driver, 72, plows into crowd near Queensway Shopping Centre, killing 1 & injuring another

A video surfaced on March 22, 2019, showing a taxi crashing into pedestrians crossing the road.

The incident took place in between Queensway Shopping Centre and Anchorpoint, at the junction of Jalan Bukit Merah and Alexandra Road on Friday evening, March 22, at about 7pm.

Here are some gifs of the footage.

The SMRT taxi was initially seen lagging quite slowly, forcing other cars behind it to overtake it.

This all changed near the traffic light, when it suddenly accelerated quite sharply.

The taxi then drove straight into a number of pedestrians crossing the street towards Anchorpoint shopping centre.

The incident initially left two woman, aged 32 and 66, injured.

The 66-year-old woman eventually succumbed to her injuries at National University Hospital (NUH).

According to a ChannelNews Asia (CNA) report, the driver had allegedly lost consciousness prior to the incident.

Vice-president for SMRT Corporate Communications told CNA:

“Our immediate priority is the well being of the injured and our care team is trying to get in touch with them and their families to render assistance and support,” said Ms Margaret Teo, vice-president for SMRT Corporate Communications.

The driver is currently assisting the police in investigations.