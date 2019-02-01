Cabby blacked out before Alexandra Road accident, does not remember what happened

This is a tragedy in every sense of the word.

On the evening of March 22, a taxi driven by a 72-year-old man plowed into a group of pedestrians at the junction of Queensway, Jalan Bukit Merah, and Alexandra Road.

One of the the pedestrians, a 66-year-old cleaner by the name of Tang Yao Hua, did not survive the accident.

Driver lost consciousness while driving

According to The New Paper (TNP), preliminary investigations revealed that the taxi driver lost consciousness just before the accident.

The paper added that there were passengers in the taxi at that time, and it is unclear who was controlling the vehicle.

SG Road Vigilante posted a video showing the taxi cruising into the right lane along Queensway before veering to the left, narrowly avoiding a vehicle in the right lane as he did so.

The taxi then ran a red light by turning right, cutting right into a steady stream of traffic at the cross junction before plowing into a group of pedestrians who were crossing Alexandra Road.

Both Tang and the cab driver, as well as a 32-year-old female pedestrian were taken to the National University Hospital (NUH).

Driver does not remember incident

When Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) spoke to the cab driver’s son, he said his father fainted before the accident and cannot remember what transpired.

“My father did not sustain serious injuries, but he is drifting in and out of consciousness,” he said.

“After he found out about the accident, he wanted to visit the victims but the hospital staff advised against it because he is still recovering. He does not know that someone passed away. We haven’t had the chance to tell him. Many things are being investigated right now.”

According to his son, his father, who has been working with SMRT for 22 years, did not suffer from any health problems before the accident as far as they were aware:

“After the accident, the doctor told us that my father’s liver and stomach might have problems, which might have caused a drop in his blood pressure, and thus the fainting episode. However, they are still checking and we have to wait for the results.”

When TNP visited Tang’s wake on March 24, Tang’s daughter declined to speak to the media, saying that the family is tired and wants to spend time together mourning for their loss.

Top image via SG Road Vigilante.