M’sian couple holds super budget wedding by getting almost everything from Taobao

If you’ve ever fretted over the exorbitant costs of organising a wedding in Singapore, this is for you.

Facebook user Jasmine MingHuei shared how, except for her wedding venue and wedding photographer, most of her wedding items came from Taobao.

Her original post was in Mandarin. Here’s a translated version of it:

“I am sharing where I bought my wedding bits and pieces from because many friends have asked me about them. We spent a lot on the wedding venue so we had to save as much as we can for other wedding expenses. It doesn’t get any cheaper than Taobao. What surprised us was that Taobao has everything that one can wish for. For those who are getting married, and on a limited budget, I recommend you check out Taobao.”

“First, the wedding photos. Nowadays, these packages are not cheap, and one often hears less than stellar feedback about such photography services. My husband is familiar with this industry so he decided from the start to find one of his friends to help with the shoot. All we had to do was get the wedding dress and suit from Taobao.”

“Many are afraid to find that the wedding dress does not match what was advertised or that the cut isn’t right after having it shipped from overseas. This is where you need to be careful. Here are a few tips to help you shop worry-free: Check out the seller’s rating and look for feedback left by previous customers. As much as possible, go for those feedback with photographs. Since these will be uploaded by customers themselves, they are more trustworthy. Take your three measurements – bust, waist, and hips. If you are buying a dress with long sleeves, you will need your arm length as well. Then ask the seller to recommend a size based on your measurements. The sellers we encountered were all quite good. Their size recommendations were all quite accurate. For those who choose to stay on the safe side can find a seller who customises based on your size. The price you pay is cheaper than renting clothes here (in Kuala Lumpur). “

“A wedding gown, a Chinese kwa, a white suit, two pairs of shoes, and a pile of head ornaments only cost me RM1000 (S$332.50). With that sum, you will only be able to rent one wedding dress in KL. As to whether the wedding gown is pretty, I personally feel it is not bad. I especially love the traditional Chinese attire. My friends and family were complimenting it to no end. No one believed it came from Taobao🤣”

“Taobao even provides photograph printing services. You just need to send your photographs to the seller. It’s simple, fast, and quite value for money. I printed two books for about RM400++ (S$133++) and they came with a carrying case.”

“Next, I was completely blown away by the wedding invites. I realised that there are so many different designs to choose from and all of them are so pretty! In the end we chose a 3D design which incorporates our photo….The seller will send you the wedding invite template. All you have to do is fill in the required information. You can do it in Mandarin or English. We wanted something a bit more special so we included our own designs. Most importantly, this exquisite invite cost us only RM2.15 (S$0.71) per piece. So cheap!”

“I also want to highlight my bridesmaids and groomsmen’s clothes. I chanced upon this sets of Chinese Red Army uniforms and thought they were very unique. They have uniforms for both genders and they are very cheap. Each set costs about RM15 (S$4.99). Yes! There’s nothing wrong with your eyes. Each set only costs RM15 (S$4.99)! The price really shocked me. It even came with their props. Very convenient indeed.”

“For normal items like balloons, flowers, and ornaments, everyone should know that these can be found on Taobao as well. So almost everything can be found on Taobao. Not only is it very cheap, there are so many more designs compared to what you can find in KL.”

“More details about the specific items can be found in my photo captions. I hope this helps those who are getting married but don’t know where to start.”

Here are more shots from Jasmine’s wedding:

Jasmine did not state how much she spent on the wedding in total, but she did provide a breakdown of the costs for the following and judging from their prices, it was indeed a very cheap wedding:

Traditional attire (female): RM405

Traditional veil: RM20

Traditional silk shoes: RM85

Traditional headpiece and earrings: RM103

Traditional attire (male) RM282

Wedding gown: RM200

Men’s suit (dark): RM300

Crown + earrings: RM28

Wedding veil: RM41

Men’s suit (white): RM97

Women’s suit: RM83

2 wedding albums + carrier: RM443

Bride’s dressing gown: RM36

Pair of customised hangers: RM30

Silk ball (wedding decoration): RM14

Double Happiness decorative cutout: RM3.80

Double Happiness small stickers (pack of 350): RM5

Pack of 30 red packets: RM6

Eye mask and lipstick: RM3

Prank ears and lips: RM6.70

Prank pants: RM5.90

Prank mouth guard: RM0.60

Flower arch: RM177

Tiffany Blue carpet: RM114

Pack of 100 balloons: RM12.20

Invites: RM2.15 each

Costumes for bridesmaids and groomsmen: RM15 each

Guess Taobao really has everything. You can view Jasmine’s original post below:

Top photos via Jasmine Minghuei’s Facebook page.