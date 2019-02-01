Legit acoustic guitar song composed for Tampines estate thanks to heartland guy on Twitter
Lo-fi guitar tune.
If every movie has a theme song, why shouldn’t every neighbourhood estate?
Well, one guy in Singapore might probably change that.
Tampines theme song
In a tweet on March 25, 2019, Twitter user @mickeyleano uploaded a video of a man strumming singing along to the guitar accompaniment, a song composed for Tampines estate.
this guy did a theme song for Tampines….check it out, all my east siders 😍❤️ #tampines #east pic.twitter.com/QVxBfQtaUc
— Pahim (@mickeyleano) March 24, 2019
Legit attempt
Although just a stanza and chorus, it is more than a short jingle as it sounds like a respectable lo-fi ditty.
So far, the tweet has been retweeted about 260 times.
The song is definitely worth checking out.
If it gets watched enough, maybe there can be a full version done soon.
Then maybe other estates can start having their own songs too.
Top image via @mickeyleano and Google maps
