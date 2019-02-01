Superga S’pore sale has up to 70% off for selected shoes between March 14-17, 2019

Superga is having a sale on their online store from March 14 to 17, 2019:

During this period, customers can enjoy up to 70 per cent discount on selected sneakers.

Selected designs

Available designs include the Superga 2750 series, collaboration pieces as well as the junior collection. The original prices of these shoes range from S$50 to S$140.

Here are some of the shoes that are available, as well as the discounted prices:

Superga 2750 Romance (S$60)

Superga 2750 Leather (S$85)

Superga Macrame Lace (S$65)

Superga x Alexa Chung (S$60)

Superga Strap Embossed (S$60)

There are also some shoes for juniors, ranging from S$30 to S$35:

Some of the designs have limited sizes, though.

For sale items, there are no exchanges or refunds.

You can browse the full range here.

Top photo composite image, via Superga’s website.