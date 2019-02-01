Super Junior, Death Cab for Cutie performing in S’pore May & July respectively

SuJu fans can scream for joy, while Death Cab for Cutie fans can shed a solitary tear of joy.

Both the renowned K-pop group and alternative rock band will be performing in Singapore in the upcoming months.

Southeast Asia’s biggest K-pop festival

Super Junior, one of K-pop’s most popular groups, will be performing at the HallyuPopFest 2019, reportedly Southeast Asia’s biggest K-pop festival, according to HallyuSG.

The festival will take place from May 25 – 26, 2019.

Last year’s rendition at Singapore Indoor Stadium included various concerts, artiste engagement sessions, showcases, and red carpet appearances.

This year, Super Junior will perform as one of the festival’s headlining acts.

Tickets are available from March 30 onwards at 10 am, via SportsHubTix, hotline +65 3158 7888, as well as at Singapore Indoor Stadium and all SingPost outlets.

You can check out the prices below:

According to HallyuPopFest’s official website, Cat 1, 2 and 3 holders can also purchase a S$68 HallyuPass to participate in one artiste engagement session. More details about the pass can be found here.

Plenty of other acts will be performing at the festival, including PENTAGON, (G)I-DLE, Monsta-X, Hyolyn, and NU-EST.

More information can be found at HallyuPopFest’s website here.

Emo legend

The band is slated to play for one night only on July 25 at the Esplanade Theatre, as part of the Mosaic Music Series.

According to Esplanade’s website, tickets are priced at S$68, S$88, S$108, S$128, S$148, and go on sale on March 26, 9am.

Students, NSFs and seniors have limited concessions and can purchase tickets at S$58 or S$78.

Fans can get their tickets from the Esplanade’s website.

Top photo from 슈퍼주니어(SUPER JUNIOR) and Death Cab for Cutie, Facebook