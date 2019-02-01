Beatty Secondary School girl helped elderly woman stack cardboard at Jalan Besar for 30 minutes

An act of kindness today is a breath of fresh air.

On March 22, 2019, Stomp reported that a girl from Beatty Secondary School helped an elderly woman stack pieces of cardboard.

The act was witnessed by a person named Raymond, who was at Kelantan Lane at Jalan Besar on March 18 at about 7.15pm.

From Beatty Secondary School

Raymond spotted a female student helping an old lady with her stack of cardboard in front of some shops.

The student was wearing a red Beatty Secondary School t-shirt.

She was helping the cardboard collector flatten the boxes and stacking them onto the trolley.

Raymond then went to have his dinner nearby.

When he passed by Kelantan Lane again more than half an hour later, he saw that the girl was still helping the old lady.

According to Raymond, the sky had already turned dark by then.

“I decided to approach the girl and asked if she was doing volunteer work, but she shook her head…. I then asked her, ‘So you are just helping?’ and she nodded,” said Raymond.

Just as Raymond was talking to the girl, a middle-aged man suddenly came over.

He then asked the girl why she had not returned home as it was so late.

The man turned out to be the girl’s father.

He had gone down to look for his daughter after she failed to return home on time.

Upon hearing that he was related to the girl, the elderly cardboard collector smiled and told him that his daughter was very helpful.

Raymond later told Stomp that while it felt strange to see this act of kindness, he also felt incredibly moved.

“Nowadays, you don’t see things like this very often. Lending a helping hand is free but people tend to walk past and not care about old people, which is why I want to share this”, added Raymond.

“Rare angel”

Comments online praised the girl for her actions. One even compared her to an angel:

Top screengrabs via Stomp video.