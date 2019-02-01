Rescued dogs & pups waiting to find forever homes at City Square Mall on March 24, 2019

Dogs are man’s best friends.

While man are dogs’ everything.

So, if you are ever prepared to commit for life to getting a furkid soon, you can consider adopting one.

Adoption drive

SOSD Singapore is having an adoption drive at City Square Mall in Farrer Park on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

The adoption drive includes puppies and dogs that may or not be HDB-approved, but are looking for a forever home.

Here are some that will be there on Sunday.

1. Vera

Here’s Vera, a two-month-old puppy, who will be up for adoption.

However, Vera and her siblings are not HDB-approved.

2. Phylis

This is Phylis.

She has been described as really friendly and playful.

However, that does not mean she requires an exceptional amount of attention from you.

Phylis also enjoys lazing around and playing with her toys.

Besides understanding some basic commands like sit, paw and down, she is also pee pad and grass trained.

Good girl, Phylis.

3. Pixie

Here’s two-year-old Pixie who is human-friendly and can do tricks.

However, Pixie has a fly-snapping condition and will require long-term medication.

She is HDB-approved.

4. Dan

Meet Dan here with a charismatic wink.

Dan is eight months old now and he is an active and friendly boy.

He is living in a shelter, so he has not been toilet-trained, but he sure can do that if you have the patience to teach him.

Dan is HDB-approved.

5. Lili

Lili is one-year-and-four-months old.

She is very gentle and calm which makes her a great companion for a family with young children or babies.

Lili is not a picky-eater, grass-trained or HDB-approved.

However, do note that she suffers from occasional seizures and it will be ideal to have someone at home often.

Sadly, Lili has been having a hard time looking for a pawrent who is willing to take her in because of her pre-existing condition.

Find out more about Lili here.

Good luck, Lili!

6. Tami

Here’s a two-month-old heartthrob Tami who now lives on the far away Jurong Island.

Tami is friendly with dogs and people, but has not been confirmed if she is HDB-approved at this young age.

7. Bliss

Here’s Bliss who is three-month-old now. Like Tami, she is too young to be determined if she is HDB-approved.

Bliss is very playful and enjoys her time with people but can get carried away sometimes.

Therefore, it will be ideal to have an experienced dog handler to take care of her or if you have a calmer dog at home, she will be a great addition.

Bliss can get anxious in an unfamiliar environment, but she can bear being alone for at least a good 10 minutes.

As she is about to start teething, she will love to chew on things during this period but will outgrow this stage eventually.

You can find out more about her here.

Here are other dogs and their details which you can have a look before dropping by the adoption drive.

You can also help to spread the word around.

Top photo collage from SOSD Singapore Facebook