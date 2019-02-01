fbpx

SMRT bus service 913 no longer goes to Woodlands Train Checkpoint from March 17, 2019

Don't board this bus anyhowly.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 17, 12:15 am

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Johor Bahru-loving Singaporeans, here’s something to take note of.

Changes to SMRT bus service 913

SMRT bus service 913 will no longer go to Woodlands Train Checkpoint from Sunday, March 17, 2019.

SMRT has made an official announcement about the changes.

Here are the bus stops that bus service 913 will no longer stop at from March 17:

West loop

The change was a result of a route amendment of bus service 913 (west loop), which will now be going to Marsiling MRT station instead.

Here are the stops included in the amended route:

East loop

The east loop of bus service 913 remains unchanged and there will be a new variant of bus service 913M that brings commuters to key amenities in Woodlands area.

Here are the stops that bus service 913M will stop at:

You can view the full SMRT poster here.

Bus services that still go to Woodlands Checkpoint

The change will probably not affect JB goers much as there are alternative public buses that one can take to Woodlands Train Checkpoint.

They are bus services 178, 856, 903, 911, 912/ 912B and 950.

Graphic from Johor Bahru Citybus Routes Facebook.
Graphic from Johor Bahru Citybus Routes Facebook.

Top photo collage from Angles of Transportation and JBCitybusRoutes

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

