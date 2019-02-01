SMRT bus service 913 no longer goes to Woodlands Train Checkpoint from March 17, 2019

Johor Bahru-loving Singaporeans, here’s something to take note of.

Changes to SMRT bus service 913

SMRT bus service 913 will no longer go to Woodlands Train Checkpoint from Sunday, March 17, 2019.

SMRT has made an official announcement about the changes.

Here are the bus stops that bus service 913 will no longer stop at from March 17:

West loop

The change was a result of a route amendment of bus service 913 (west loop), which will now be going to Marsiling MRT station instead.

Here are the stops included in the amended route:

East loop

The east loop of bus service 913 remains unchanged and there will be a new variant of bus service 913M that brings commuters to key amenities in Woodlands area.

Here are the stops that bus service 913M will stop at:

You can view the full SMRT poster here.

Bus services that still go to Woodlands Checkpoint

The change will probably not affect JB goers much as there are alternative public buses that one can take to Woodlands Train Checkpoint.

They are bus services 178, 856, 903, 911, 912/ 912B and 950.

Top photo collage from Angles of Transportation and JBCitybusRoutes