S’porean man dies in car accident in Chiang Mai

News of the tragedy first appeared on Facebook.

Mandy How |Belmont Lay | March 31, 11:58 pm

A Singaporean man has passed away in Chiang Mai following a car accident.

News of his passing shared on Facebook

The initial unconfirmed news of the man’s passing was first shared on social media.

The Facebook post by 圣翔 (Sheng Xiang) on March 31, 2019 claimed that the man’s next-of-kin were unaware of the accident and the post urged others to pass the message around so that it can reach the deceased man’s family.

The post was shared more than 2,800 shares in just five hours.

However, it has since been taken down.

This is the censored version of the screen shot of what the post shared, which first appeared in a Facebook group:

Rented a car

According to the Facebook post that has been removed, the victim, named Joshua Tan, had rented a car in Chiang Mai but allegedly met with an accident.

Tan was sent to the hospital, but did not survive.

The Facebook user, who put out the appeal for the victim’s parents to be contacted, claims to be a friend of the owner of the car rental company.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs notified

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the incident.

A MFA spokesperson said: “MFA is aware of the unfortunate road accident in Chiang Mai and extends our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. The Singapore Embassy in Bangkok is in contact with the family to render consular assistance.”

Top image via 圣翔/Facebook

