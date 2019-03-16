Sushi Express offers free sushi if you eat 90 plates in 50 minutes, S’poreans ask why?

Eating competitions have become rather commonplace these past few years.

Here’s yet another one, this time by Sushi Express.

In case you can’t see it, here is the gist.

“Each contestant will have 50 minutes to eat all they can. Contestants that manage to hit our 90 plates milestone within the stipulated time frame will eat for free and stand a high chance of being the Grand Champion!”

That’s 180 pieces of sushi, assuming each plate has two pieces.

Yikes.

Why?

Most commenters were of the opinion, “Why neh?”.

Because here’s the thing: If you don’t finish 90 plates, which is quite a lot of plates, in 50 minutes, you have to foot the bill for everything you’ve eaten, which will definitely be a lot.

Here is the price breakdown.

There will also be a registration fee of S$20, but if you do end up having to pay, they will deduct that from your final bill.

Some were still unconvinced.

Also, just to clarify, you have to be seated the entire time.

Sad life.

Although there were some well-thought out rebuttals as to why you should try.

Nike mentality.

While it isn’t clear how many have taken, and succeeded the challenge, we know of at least one who has.

But do take note, he is an actual competitive eater.

Terms and conditions

If you still are looking to try it out, here are some terms and conditions of the entire thing.

First you have to register for the event.

Here are the registration details.

“Registration Process

1. To participate in the Eating Contest, contestants may only register at any Sushi Express outlet between 11.00 a.m. and 9.00 p.m. from 25 February 2019 to 17 March 2019 (the “Registration Period”). Registration shall end at 12 p.m. on 17 March 2019 and no registration shall be accepted thereafter. 2. Contestants must complete the Registration Form, Personal Data Consent Form (Annex 1) and the Indemnity Form (Annex 2) failing which they shall be ineligible for the Big Stomach contest and their applications shall not be processed. 3. Contestants will be informed via e-mail of the participation details including the relevant Contest Date and location of the Eating Contest for which they are assigned. 4. Each contestant may register more than once but shall only be allowed to re-register after they have concluded their assigned contest participation.”

Here are the timings to take note of.

The five outlets offering this event are One Tampines Hub, 313 Somerset, Citylink Mall, IMM and Westgate.

Image collated from Zermatt and Sushi Express