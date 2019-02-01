fbpx

S’porean politicians condemn New Zealand terror attack & express condolences

Singaporeans should always remain vigilant and work to spread tolerance.

Sulaiman Daud | March 15, 11:49 pm

Upsurge

New Zealand experienced the worst terror attack in its history on March 15, 2019.

A total of 49 people were killed, with at least 20 more wounded after a terrorist attack on two mosques during Friday prayers.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong expressed his condolences in a Facebook post after the attack, and said he would write to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Other politicians expressed condolences

Other Singaporean politicians posted their own messages on social media.

Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean said he was “saddened” by the loss of life, and encouraged Singaporeans to remain vigilant against terror attacks.

Screen shot from Teo Chee Hean’s Facebook page.

The New Zealand High Commission replied on the Facebook post, thanking Teo for his words.

Screen shot from Teo Chee Hean’s Facebook page.

Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli also posted his thoughts from Nairobi, Kenya, where he was attending the United Nations Environment Assembly.

Masagos, who is also the Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs, strongly condemned the “senseless and brutal” attacks and urged Singaporeans not to “take for granted” the peace and security in our own country.

Screen shot from Masagos Zulkifli’s Facebook page.

His post also included a Malay translation of his words in English.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing also expressed his condolences, and said that the international community had to remain united and not let acts like these “tear society apart”.

Screen shot from Chan Chun Sing’s Facebook page.

Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam said this was an attack on “all of us”, on every society that believes in society and tolerance.

He also quoted part of PM Ardern’s speech, in which she said New Zealand’s values of diversity and compassion would not be shaken by this attack.

Screen shot from Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s Facebook page.

President Halimah Yacob offered her condolences, and called the attack an act of “cowardice”.

Screen shot from Halimah Yacob’s Facebook page.

Top image by Diederik van Heyningen/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

