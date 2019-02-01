fbpx

S’pore will always be M’sia’s trade partner despite differences: Mahathir

He promised investors that ongoing talks over international disputes would not affect economic ties.

Kayla Wong | March 19, 11:58 am

Even if there are differences in views, Singapore and China will always be Malaysia’s trade partners, said Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad.

Speaking during his keynote address at the Invest Malaysia 2019 on March 19, Mahathir assured investors that the ongoing talks over several international disputes will not dampen economic relations, according to Malay Mail.

The two-day event that ends on March 20 has been held several times before, but is the first to take place after Pakatan Harapan (PH) took power last May, reported New Straits Times.

It was expected to attract over 1,000 local and foreign fund managers.

Dispute over territorial waters

Singapore and Malaysia are currently embroiled in a bilateral dispute regarding maritime boundary delimitation.

The two countries have recently come to an agreement to commence negotiations over the issue, after agreeing to suspend overlapping port claims.

S’pore & M’sia to immediately suspend overlapping port claims

Chinese RMB welcomed in M’sia

Mahathir has also previously said the country welcomes Chinese investment — but not Chinese citizens.

Mahathir talks about S’pore, China, Najib & stepping down as PM in wide-ranging SCMP interview

The prime minister said that the country does not want too many Chinese nationals to come and live in Malaysia, a statement some analysts have construed as dog-whistling to Malay nationalists.

Top image via Mahathir’s Facebook page

