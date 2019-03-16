Explosive football clash expected as S’pore to play M’sia on March 20 for first-ever Airmarine Cup match

Get ready to be pelted with bottles and called “anjing“.

Singapore has been drawn to play Malaysia in the upcoming Airmarine Cup on March 20, 2019.

First-ever tournament

The inaugural four-country tournament will see Malaysia, Singapore, Oman and Afghanistan taking part.

Solomon Islands withdrew from the competition due to a conflict of schedule and Afghanistan took their place.

Singapore vs Malaysia

But it was either a strategic man-made decision or the footballing god prevailing to provide some divine input, as Singapore and Malaysia were picked to face off in the second game.

With bilateral tensions running high, such a line-up is a godsend and a fresh injection of excitement for the footballing scenes in both countries.

Oman will go up against Afghanistan in the first match.

The losers of both matches will battle for third place in the afternoon of March 23, while the final will feature during the evening.

The Singapore team can expect a hostile reception as they walk into the opponent’s lion’s den.

All matches are going to be played at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil in the suburbs of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Why a new tournament?

This competition has been touted to help nations maintain a competitive edge with the teams going on international break.

It would also help strengthen the nations’ exposure in other areas by having a tournament.

Top photos via Football Association of Singapore & Football Association of Malaysia