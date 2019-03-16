fbpx

Back
﻿

Explosive football clash expected as S’pore to play M’sia on March 20 for first-ever Airmarine Cup match

Bringing those tensions to the pitch.

Belmont Lay | March 4, 08:16 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Get ready to be pelted with bottles and called “anjing“.

Singapore has been drawn to play Malaysia in the upcoming Airmarine Cup on March 20, 2019.

First-ever tournament

The inaugural four-country tournament will see Malaysia, Singapore, Oman and Afghanistan taking part.

Solomon Islands withdrew from the competition due to a conflict of schedule and Afghanistan took their place.

Singapore vs Malaysia

But it was either a strategic man-made decision or the footballing god prevailing to provide some divine input, as Singapore and Malaysia were picked to face off in the second game.

With bilateral tensions running high, such a line-up is a godsend and a fresh injection of excitement for the footballing scenes in both countries.

Oman will go up against Afghanistan in the first match.

The losers of both matches will battle for third place in the afternoon of March 23, while the final will feature during the evening.

The Singapore team can expect a hostile reception as they walk into the opponent’s lion’s den.

All matches are going to be played at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil in the suburbs of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Why a new tournament?

This competition has been touted to help nations maintain a competitive edge with the teams going on international break.

It would also help strengthen the nations’ exposure in other areas by having a tournament.

Top photos via Football Association of Singapore & Football Association of Malaysia

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Up to 90% off PS4, XBox One, Switch, & PC games & accessories at Bukit Batok warehouse sale March 6 - 10, 2019

Yay.

March 4, 07:18 pm

S'pore's growth projected to "moderate" in 2019, but there's cause for optimism: Chan Chun Sing

S'pore is strategically located and an attractive place for investors and businesses.

March 4, 06:59 pm

AirAsia invites stressed S’poreans to indulge in some quickies every now and then

Gone in 60 seconds.

March 4, 06:57 pm

These videos depict 1960s S'pore with authentic footage of our nation's development

Interesting.

March 4, 06:40 pm

Govt to help S'pore companies go global and to cope with foreign worker quota cut: Chan Chun Sing

NS for Sinkies. Jobs for Sinkies also.

March 4, 06:26 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close