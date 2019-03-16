S’pore-flagged ferry carrying 50 passengers runs aground on reef near Batam

A Singapore-flagged ferry, WAVEMASTER 5, ran aground on the Karang Galang reef near the eastern coast of Batam, with 50 passengers onboard.

The announcement was made by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) in a press release on Mar. 2.

According to the press release, the incident occurred at 1.55pm on Mar. 2.

Ferry was Singapore-bound

MPA added that the ferry was bound for Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal after leaving Tanjung Pinang in Indonesia.

Upon the ferry’s grounding, the ferry operator, Majestic ferry, activated another ferry, WAVEMASTER 6, to transfer all passengers to Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.

The 50 passengers included five Singaporeans.

MPA added:

“All the passengers are accounted for and the ferry is in stable condition.”

The Straits Times (ST) reported that staff from MPA, the Immigration & Checkpoint Authority of Singapore, SCDF, Singapore Police Force, Majestic Ferry and Singapore Cruise Centre came onto the scene to assisted affected passengers.

ST highlighted that Majestic Ferry had also arranged for 30 taxis to either send the passengers home or towards their next destination free-of-charge.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A ridge of black stones

According to nautical navigation website Sea-Seek, the reef appears as a ridge of black stones during low tide (low water in sailing terms).

It is also approximately 965m (0.6 miles) long from northeast to southwest and about 320m (0.2 miles) wide.

MPA further stated that there are no reports of oil pollution and that it is investigating the incident.

Here’s the location of Karang Galang reef, where the incident occurred:

Top image collage from MPA