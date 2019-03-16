S’pore’s growth projected to “moderate” in 2019, but there’s cause for optimism: Chan Chun Sing

Singapore has reason to be optimistic even though it is inevitable that small countries will get affected by global events like the U.S.-China trade dispute and Brexit, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing.

This is because not only is the city-state strategically located in Asia, it is also an attractive place for investors and businesses.

Attracting global investors

Speaking in Parliament at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MTI)’s Committee of Supply (COS) debate on March 4, Chan said if Singapore gets its “fundamentals” right, it can distinguish itself and attract global investors to come here and create better jobs for Singaporeans.

Such “fundamentals” include the following:

Effective governance founded on long-term political stability and long-term planning A global mindset that allows Singapore to overcome its physical constraints by leveraging the digital economy and its connectivity A competitive advantage not in price, but in “innovation, creativity and standards” Skilled workforce with continued emphasis on training and lifelong learning

Singapore’s growth to be “moderate” in 2019

Chan also said Singapore’s growth is projected to “moderate” in 2019, and will be “uneven across sectors”.

For instance, outward-oriented sectors are expected to see moderate growth this year due to the weaker external outlook, while some other sectors like the information and communications sector are expected to do well.

But while Singapore faces near-term challenges such as the uncertainties of U.S.-China trade relations and the slowing Chinese economy, and medium-term challenges such as shifts in global trade patterns brought about by technological changes and geopolitics, Singapore can still seize the opportunities available.

To prepare Singapore for the next stage of growth, Chan said MTI has designed a four-pronged strategy.

He explained in detail the first strategy, which is to diversify Singapore’s linkages to the world.

Deepening and widening linkages

Diversifying trade network

As a small economy, Singapore must make the world its hinterland, said Chan.

By diversifying the linkages Singapore has with overseas markets, opportunities can be created for its enterprises and people.

To do this, MTI will upgrade Singapore’s trade agreements to ensure deeper market access and updated rules that cater to new business models and regulations.

Examples include the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (CSFTA) that will give businesses greater access to China’s legal, maritime and construction services sectors.

As for the longer term, Chan said Singaporeans must familiarise themselves with the culture and regulations in emerging markets in order to make use of the opportunities available there.

Enhancing Singapore’s connectivity

Singapore’s connectivity links in both the physical and non-physical sense can be strengthened too to boost its hub status.

An example is the China-Singapore Connectivity Initiative – New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor (CCI-ILSTC) that will facilitate trade flows between Southeast Asia and Western China through Singapore.

Time needed to transport goods between the two regions will be shortened from three weeks to one, reducing costs for businesses too.

In addition, non-physical modes of connectivity such as the Networked Trade Platform (NTP) will help businesses save time and cost by reducing the need for paper exchanges.

Helping local enterprises go global

Chan also elaborated further on the Global Ready Talent Programme (GRTP) that Minister of Finance Heng Swee Keat mentioned earlier in the Budget Speech.

Chan said more than 50 per cent of local enterprises have found it hard to internationalise due to a lack of the right talent for their overseas operations.

Therefore, the programme helps Singapore enterprises internationalise through two components:

Overseas internships for Singaporean students

Management associate programme for young professionals (fresh graduates or employees with less than three years of experience to be posted overseas for at least a year)

Under the programme, Singapore enterprises can receive up to 70 per cent funding support for the allowance of salary of participants.

Economic growth to help create good jobs & better wages for Singaporeans

Lastly, Chan ended his speech by saying that economic growth is not an end in itself.

Rather, it is the means by which the government create good jobs and better wages for all Singaporeans, and the foundation upon which the country builds social progress and mobility.

Even in the midst of global uncertainty, Singapore can once again distinguish itself by taking advantage of new technology and markets, creating a better future for all Singaporeans, said Chan.

Top image via govsingapore/YouTube