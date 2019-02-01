SIA Group CEO apologises for oxygen masks deployed on Scoot flight causing anxiety & inconvenience to passengers

Who is sorry?

Singapore Airlines Group CEO Goh Choon Phong has apologised for the Singapore-Taipei Scoot flight that saw oxygen masks deployed.

His apology was for the “anxiety and inconvenience” caused by the activation of oxygen masks on board Scoot flight TR996.

The incident occurred on Sunday, March 24.

The apology was made on Wednesday, March 27.

This latest Scoot flight incident is 12th major disruption in five months.

Scoot is the budget carrier of Singapore Airlines.

What did the CEO say?

“We acknowledge that this precautionary measure by our pilots has caused anxiety and inconvenience to our passengers and for this, we apologise,” he said.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our passengers for their patience and understanding.”

How scary was situation on the plane?

Exactly how scary the situation was on the plane was recorded by one passenger:

What did passenger think was happening?

The Straits Times reported that the passenger initially thought that the masks had been deployed by mistake.

So, she took out her phone and started taking a video.

Sounds in video

The pilot could be heard telling passengers to pull down the masks to activate the oxygen flow.

There are also sounds of a child screaming in the background.

The passenger then realised the gravity of the situation.

This was when she said she then filmed another video telling her children that she loved them.

“I really thought I was going to die,” she told ST.

Details of Scoot flight TR996 incident

The Airbus A320-200 was carrying 178 passengers from Singapore to Taipei, when the incident occurred.

Flight TR996 had its oxygen masks activated as it landed at Taipei’s Taoyuan International Airport on Sunday at 1.15pm.

The deployment of oxygen masks was a result of a slight loss of cabin pressure, due to the pilots having made some “procedural decisions”.

No one was injured.

Only one passenger reported that her baby had vomited during the descent.

Scoot said the pilots on the flight will be retrained.