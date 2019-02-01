Shu Qi tells fan who whitened her photos to “go be fan of a white person” instead
Shu Qi is 生气.
Shu Qi recently attended the Bvlgari Avrora awards in Shanghai.
Here are some photos of her from that event. Note her skin tone in them.
Now, note her skin tone in the following photos, which were edited and posted on social media by a fan.
Here is a side-by-side comparison.
And another one, just for good measure.
If you can’t tell, the photos were edited in a way that made Shu Qi’s skin look paler.
Although the fan probably meant no harm, the edited photos caused quite a bit of kerfuffle, and not just from people on social media, but also from Shu Qi herself.
Here is Shu Qi’s response to the touch up.
It roughly translates to “Why don’t you go be a fan of a white person?”.
Ooof.
The incident reminded Twitter users of another incident involving Hong Kong actress, Anita Yuen.
[trending] Following #ShuQi’s comment (Why don’t you go be a fan of a white person) on a fan edit that overly whitened her photos, netizens also noted that #AnitaYuen once commented her displeasure at her overly edited photo as well#舒淇 #袁咏仪 #yuanyongyi pic.twitter.com/ewpA4c3xEc
— c-drama tweets (@dramapotatoe) March 11, 2019
Image collated from Sohu
