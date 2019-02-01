fbpx

Back
﻿

Shu Qi tells fan who whitened her photos to “go be fan of a white person” instead

Shu Qi is 生气.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 14, 11:27 am

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Shu Qi recently attended the Bvlgari Avrora awards in Shanghai.

Here are some photos of her from that event. Note her skin tone in them.

Image from Sohu.com
Image from Sohu.com
Image from Sohu.com
Image from Sohu

Now, note her skin tone in the following photos, which were edited and posted on social media by a fan.

Image from Weibo

Here is a side-by-side comparison.

And another one, just for good measure.

If you can’t tell, the photos were edited in a way that made Shu Qi’s skin look paler.

Although the fan probably meant no harm, the edited photos caused quite a bit of kerfuffle, and not just from people on social media, but also from Shu Qi herself.

Here is Shu Qi’s response to the touch up.

It roughly translates to “Why don’t you go be a fan of a white person?”.

Ooof.

The incident reminded Twitter users of another incident involving Hong Kong actress, Anita Yuen.

Image collated from Sohu

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'porean helping Mandarin-speaking tourist with directions told his Chinese not good enough

The lady snapped at him as he was taking too long.

March 14, 01:38 am

How Boeing's 737 Max went from best-selling plane to grounded in more than 20 countries in 5 months

The Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines tragedies, both of which involved 737 Max 8 planes, claimed more than 300 lives.

March 14, 12:17 am

S'porean comedian Fakkah Fuzz drives to M'sia with N95 masks to help toxic fume victims

Kindness extends beyond borders.

March 13, 10:00 pm

6,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in claw machines seized at Tuas warehouse

The total duty that should have been paid on these: S$512,400. And that isn't including GST.

March 13, 07:49 pm

M'sia Airlines will not be closed down: M'sian finance minister Lim Guan Eng

Lim blamed Najib for creating anxiety with his remarks instead.

March 13, 07:43 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close