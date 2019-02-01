fbpx

ST forum writer says housewives should be paid salary. Singaporeans are divided.

Yes? No? Call Police?

Joshua Lee | March 16, 06:15 pm

Should housewives be paid a salary?

Forum writer Cheng Choon Fei thinks so.

In a letter published in The Straits Times on March 15, 2019, Cheng suggested the government creates a policy to ensure that these unsung heroes are paid because “housewives are the backbone of a family-oriented society”.

Cheng went on to claim that if housewives are paid the market rate for their work, the cost would run into hundreds of millions of dollars simply because they do so much:

“Paying a salary is also a deserved compensation for them because juggling tasks like cleaning, laundry, grocery shopping, cooking, budgeting, running errands, discipline and raising children is not easy.”

ST shared the letter on Facebook on March 14, asking netizens to share their views, which turned out quite divided. Here are some of the more interesting comments we found.

The Yes Camp

1. Like Merdeka Generation but stay-home:

2. So housewives can support their parents:

3. Like an unpaid maid:

4. Time for the government to step in:

The No Camp

1. What about working mothers:

2. “Don’t suck my money can already”:

3. Housewife benefits are better:

4. You don’t need a salary if hubby pays for everything:

5. (Pure) Love is all you need:

6. If I can do it, why can’t they?

7. Being paid encourages laziness:

But perhaps this was the best answer:

Top image via Videoblocks.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

